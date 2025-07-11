"Watching these 'Bazballers: The saviors of Test cricket' striking at 3 RPO" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Lord's

England managed to reach 251 /4 in 83 overs before stumps on Day 1 of the third Test against Team India on Thursday, July 10. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is playing host to the encounter. English captain Ben Stokes won the toss for the third consecutive time this series and opted to bat first.

Ad

Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23) put on a 43-run opening partnership in 13.3 overs to give their side a decent start. Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed both the batters in the 14th over to provide a much-needed opening to India in the first session.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope (44) then played the whole second session without losing a wicket to steady their side's innings. Ravindra Jadeja separated them in the final session by dismissing Pope, following a brilliant catch from substitute wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel.

Ad

Trending

Ben Stokes (39*) and Joe Root (99*) then stitched a responsible partnership of 79 (170) for the fifth wicket and took the hosts to 251 for four before the conclusion of play on Thursday.

Fans enjoyed a fascinating battle between the bat and the ball on the opening day of the Lord's Test. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Watching these 'Bazballers: The saviors of Test cricket' striking at 3 RPO," an X post read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

"Where is the Bazball, sir?" - Aakash Chopra on England's sedate batting effort on Day 1 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the action that unfolded on Day 1 of the third Test. He opined that England steered away from their aggressive 'Bazball' batting style and adopted a defensive approach.

Ad

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Where is the Bazball, sir? There used to be a thing called Bazball, where is it nowadays? It's being said that it's lost somewhere in St John's Wood, because you played the entire day and scored only 250 runs. This was Joe Root's slowest half-century in the Bazball era. Ever since the era started, he had started hitting, and many times we asked the question why he was in such a hurry."

Ad

Chopra elaborated:

"Let others play as they want, but Joe Root is like the root of a tree. So, he too realized that he hadn't scored runs in the first two matches and that he would bat respectfully now. Bazball was totally discarded, no matter who the batter was, from No. 1 to Ben Stokes. Only 250 runs being scored on the first day, it's a rarity in today's day and age. No team plays so slow, and people who talk about Bazball don't play like that at all."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's opinions above? Let us know your views in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Lord's Test here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news