"Watching from mid-on as his junior partners are bowling" - Ex-India coach questions Mohammed Siraj's absence on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri questioned Mohammed Siraj's absence in the first spell of Day 5 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Skipper Shubman Gill opted to start the day off with the pair of Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep to exploit what is left of the new ball in the first session.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings, bagging figures of 6-70 to help India amass a mammoth lead midway through the Test. The right-arm pacer had a brief go with the new ball in the second innings on Day 4, and dismissed Zak Crawley in his first over, ending with figures of 1-29 off five overs.

The Indian bowlers had to wait to challenge the England batters as rain forced a late start. After the conditions were eased and deemed fit to play, Gill tossed the ball over to Prasidh Krishna to kick off the proceedings, while the in-form Akash Deep was given preference from the other end.

Ravi Shastri was in disbelief over Gill's decision not to turn towards the lead pacer at the start of the day.

“I can’t believe that the senior-most bowler, the man who has taken the maximum number of wickets in this game, is not bowling. Mohammed Siraj, six in the first innings, one in the second. He’s watching from mid-on as his junior partners are bowling. He’d be hoping they strike, otherwise he would be itching to get the ball,” Shastri said during commentary (via Hindustan Times).

The pair of Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna tested the England batters in the first spell of the day, with the former dismissing both Ollie Pope and Harry Brook with brilliant deliveries.

"It really baffles me" - Varun Aaron on Mohammed Siraj not opening the attack on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India pacer Varun Aaron was also surprised that Mohammed Siraj was not handed the ball at the start of Day 5. The right-arm pacer relished leading the pace attack in the first innings, playing a massive role in making things happen in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

"It really baffles me, the only logic I see is that they don't want Siraj and Akash Deep out of the attack at the same time," Varun Aaron said on air.

Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna have bowled a probing extended spell of six overs each so far. At the time of writing, England are placed at 110-5 after 28 overs, with skipper Ben Stokes sharing the crease with Jamie Smith.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

