"Watching some Virat Kohli videos" - Aaron Jones' tweet from 2013 goes viral after his match-winning 94 vs Canada in 2024 T20 World Cup

Team USA batter Aaron Jones' old tweet on Indian superstar Virat Kohli from 2013 has gone viral on social media. It grabbed the attention of fans after his 40-ball 94 helped the co-hosts gun down 195 runs on the opening night of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Dallas.

The USA and Canada locked horns in the first match of the T20 World Cup. Batting first, the visiting side posted 194/5 in their 20 overs. While it looked like a difficult total to chase down at the halfway stage, the USA made a mockery of Canada's bowling attack, crossing the line in just 17.4 overs.

Jones remained unbeaten on 94, while Andries Gous chipped in with 46-ball 65. The former struck four boundaries and 10 towering sixes, scoring at an astronomical rate of 235.

Following Aaron Jones' blistering knock in USA's first-ever T20 World Cup match, his old tweets on Virat Kohli have gone viral on social media. In one of the tweets, the batter stated that he was watching Kohli's batting videos, while in another he called the Indian batter a champion.

"Watching some virat kohli videos," Jones said.

"Virat kohli is a champion," another tweet read.

Virat Kohli has been an inspiration for cricketers across the world. The way he carries himself on the ground and the hunger to succeed even at this age separates him from his peers. He is also the highest run-scorer in international cricket among active players and recently breached Sachin Tendulkar's landmark of 49 ODI centuries.

"My time will come to shine" - Aaron Jones' old tweet goes viral after he hogs the limelight in maiden T20 World Cup

Aaron Jones has been one of the highest run-scorers for the USA in recent times. He replicated the same on the biggest stage, playing an unbeaten match-winning knock against Canada.

As the cricketing fraternity comes together to laud the right-handed batter, one of his old tweets resurfaced on social media. He wrote on X in 2013:

"My time will come to shine. Never give up."

The time has indeed come for Jones. He will look to make this campaign a memorable one with a few more impactful knocks.

