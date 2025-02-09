"Way more gifted than I ever can be" - R Ashwin hails Team India star ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed his longtime spin-bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja as a way more gifted cricketer than him ahead of the second India-England ODI in Cuttack on February 9. Jadeja joined former all-rounder Kapil Dev as the only two Indian cricketers with 6,000 runs and 600 wickets in international cricket after his heroics in the first ODI against England.

The 36-year-old finished with figures of 3/26 in nine overs to help India restrict England to a sub-par total of 248 in the 48th over. By claiming his 600th international wicket in the outing, Jadeja joined Kapil, Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Anil Kumble as the Indian cricketers to achieve the incredible feat.

Talking about Jadeja on his YouTube channel, Ashwin reserved the highest praise and said [quoted by NDTV):

"Jadeja is way more gifted than I ever can be. He is a born athlete. His major advantages lie in his physical fitness. He is naturally fit. Even at this age, he can cover the entire area from long on to deep square leg while standing at mid-wicket. I wouldn't be surprised. And I will be more than happy for him."

Jadeja's bowling heroics left India with a relatively comfortable run-chase, which they achieved in just the 39th over with the loss of six wickets to take a 1-0 series lead.

"Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well" - R Ashwin

Jadeja was at his miserly best in the opening ODI against England [Credit: Getty]

Ravichandran Ashwin criticized the media for failing to give players their due when they produced the goods while hailing Jadeja.

Jadeja's wickets included a well-set Joe Root on 19 and half-centurion Jacob Bethell, along with Adil Rashid.

"Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well. Whenever we lose, everyone becomes a villain. He dismissed Joe Root. Jadeja always goes under the radar. He is a 'Jackpot Jango.' He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations as well. We don't give Jadeja enough credit," said Ashwin.

Entering the game, there was some noise about Jadeja's place in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. However, his impressive showing in the series opener almost assures him a place in the starting lineup come the mega event.

