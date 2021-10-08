WBBL 07: Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav replaces Amelia Kerr in Brisbane Heat squad

Indian spin bowler Poonam Yadav became the latest cricketer from the country to sign with a Big Bash League franchise ahead of WBBL 07. Brisbane Heat have signed Poonam Yadav to replace New Zealand's Amelia Kerr in their ranks.

It will be Poonam Yadav's first stint in the Big Bash League and she captured the final international spot available at this year's tournament. Yadav has a compelling record in T20 international cricket and is ranked eighth in the format for bowlers.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau @JollyLauz18 cricket.com.au/news/poonam-ya… @HeatBBL have secured an international leg-spinner to fill the hole left by New Zealand star Amelia Kerr’s withdrawal, signing India’s Poonam Yadav #WBBL07 .@HeatBBL have secured an international leg-spinner to fill the hole left by New Zealand star Amelia Kerr’s withdrawal, signing India’s Poonam Yadav#WBBL07 | @JollyLauz18 cricket.com.au/news/poonam-ya…

Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke has stated that Kerr's withdrawal is a setback. However, they are confident of utilizing Yadav's skills to achieve their goals. Noffke underlined that captain Jess Jonassen is keen to work with the 30-year old.

"When we lost Amelia Kerr, we were confident we could back our group to give a good account of themselves regardless but adding Poonam’s skill and her competitiveness is a huge result. She is a different type of bowler to Melie, and we are clear on how we can best utilise her talents in our line-up. Jess Jonassen has played against her and as captain, she is very keen to work alongside her now she is with the Heat," Noffke said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Amelia Kerr announced her decision to withdraw from the competition last month, citing mental health concerns. The 20-year old also skipped New Zealand's tour of England that happened recently.

Poonam Yadav becomes the eighth Indian cricketer to join this year's WBBL

Meanwhile, Yadav became the eighth Indian player to sign up with a WBBL franchise. She joins Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav (Sydney Sixers), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma (both Sydney Thunder), Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes), Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (both Melbourne Renegades).

Also Read

Yadav performed memorably in last year's T20 World Cup opener against Australia in Sydney, bagging figures of 4/19 from her four overs. It helped India to a famous victory against Australia as they defended 132 to win by 17 runs. She will hope to produce the same magic for the Heat this year.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a magnificent beginning to the World Cup Campaign. Great effort by Poonam Yadav and the bowlers to defend 132 against Australia. Best wishes for the matches ahead #AusvInd Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a magnificent beginning to the World Cup Campaign. Great effort by Poonam Yadav and the bowlers to defend 132 against Australia. Best wishes for the matches ahead #AusvInd https://t.co/se9F12Xvpa

Edited by Anantaajith Ra