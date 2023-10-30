WBBL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Match 17

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women faced each other in the 17th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Monday, October 30.

The Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bat here. They went on to clinch the game by 24 runs.

Brisbane Heat continues to remain in the top place, with four wins in five games. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.191. Adelaide Strikers have won three out of five games and are in second place, with a Net Run Rate of +1.383.

Sydney Thunder suffered their first loss of the season and are in third place. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.722. The Perth Scorchers have won and lost two games each. They are in fourth place and have a Net Run Rate of +0.711.

The Hurricanes have won their last two games and have moved to fifth place in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.183. Melbourne Stars have won two out of five games and are in sixth place. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.556.

Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers have won just a single game out of four and are in the last two places. Renegades have a Net Run Rate of +0.575 while Sixers have a Net Run Rate of -0.592.

Bridget Patterson's heroics propel Strikers to victory over Heat

Hurricanes posted 174 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lizelle Lee was the highest scorer for the Hurricanes and made 91 runs off 54 deliveries. She had a partnership of 78 runs for the third wicket with Heather Graham.

The Hurricanes scored 55 runs in the last five overs. Marizanne Kapp, Samantha Bates, and Ebony Hoskin took one wicket each for the Thunder.

Thunder lost their first three wickets for just 39 runs and could only score just 44 runs in the first 10 overs. Phoebe Litchfield played a splendid knock of 68 runs off 43 deliveries. However, that was not enough as the Thunder managed to score just 150 runs for the loss of six wickets.