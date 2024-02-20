"WC 2047 vs SOTY 17"- Top 10 funny memes as Virat Kohli announces birth of his son Akaay

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child on Tuesday (February 20) through social media platforms. Kohli revealed that they welcomed their son, Akaay, into the world on February 15.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Vamika, the couple's first child, was born on January 11, 2021.

Kohli took a leave from the ongoing Test series against England to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Through his official Instagram handle, Kohli shared the news with his ardent fans across the world on Tuesday. The post read:

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Fans have been worried ever since Virat Kohli withdrew from the Test series against England, citing personal reasons, considering his passion and love for the red-ball format. However, his latest post confirming the good news gave everyone relief and joy.

A few fans donned creative hats and used the opportunity to compile some funny memes on the matter. There were a few jokes about AB de Villiers, who accidentally revealed the information a few weeks ago on YouTube.

The caption to one post read:

"WC 2047 vs SOTY 17"

Here are some of the best memes:

"It was a good experience"- Naseem Shah on bowling to Virat Kohli in his debut match

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah recently recalled his T20I debut against India in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai and his first experience of bowling to Virat Kohli. Shah opened up that it was a great learning curve for him and helped him in dealing with pressure situations early in his career. Speaking on the Islamabad United Podcast, Naseem Shah said:

"When Virat Kohli came in to bat, I thought he would go hard. So I bowled an in-swinger hoping that it might catch his pad but he let it go. The next delivery I bowled an out-swinger, caught the edge but yeah, the catch got dropped. But it was a good experience because when you make your debut against a big team and under so much pressure then you get a margin in other matches."

Naseem Shah will most likely get another chance to battle against Kohli in the 2024 T20 World Cup later this year.

