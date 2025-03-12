"We are not able to defeat D teams playing with our full teams" - Former keeper-batter lashes out at Pakistan after 2025 Champions Trophy debacle 

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has lashed out at Pakistan after they failed in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan were eliminated from the group stages after finishing last in Group A.

Ad

Talking about the condition of Pakistan cricket, Kamran said that the Men in Green have even struggled to beat teams that do not play with their full strength teams against them.

"We are not able to defeat D teams who come to our country playing with our full teams. You are good and get respect only when your team plays well and wins," he said while speaking on his YouTube channel "Catch And Bat With Kamran Akmal" (from 3:43 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Kamran also added that teams like India and New Zealand, who were 2025 Champions Trophy finalists, are known worldwide because they play as a team and win ICC events. He said that they select teams on merit and have strong systems and process, unlike in Pakistan.

India won the 2025 Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand in the final. The former Pakistan cricketer praised India for the way they came back and having won consecutive ICC events.

Ad

"They have won back to back ICC events and are performing.Their system does not change after losing one series. They comeback and are a big team. We just keep losing. We were focusing on the hybrid model debate, about how much money we are getting, we were not focusing on winning and earning respect," he stated.

Ad

Ad

We have been shown the mirror by ICC and World cricket, says Kamran Akmal after 2025 Champions Trophy final ceremony controversy

On the same show, Kamran Akmal also expressed his views on the controversy during the presentation ceremony after the 2025 Champions Trophy final. While Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was unwell, no one else was called on the podium to represent Pakistan, who were the host nation, although the final took place in Dubai.

Ad

"The final of the Champions Trophy is done but we have been shown the mirror by ICC and by world cricket the way we played and the way we had no representation in the ceremony. The chairman was not there and not well but the tournament director was there, he could have come for the ceremony. Why did he not come? He did not come because we did not deserve it. They way we have played, our performance has been poor for last 5-6 years," Kamran said.

"It was shameful in the ceremony. We are not capable of this because our aim was to host the event and we did it and it was successful but with that you also earn respect by playing good cricket. We have finished eighth and that is why we are being made fun of. In the ceremony no one discussed about Pakistan and how good the tournament was hosted in Pakistan," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback