"We didn't adapt well today" - Tom Latham accepts responsibility for New Zealand's eight-wicket loss in 2nd ODI against India

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham admitted that they failed to adapt well to the surface in Raipur in the second ODI against India on Saturday, January 21. The left-handed batter also lavished praise on India's bowlers for consistently bowling in good areas and challenging the Kiwi batters.

After choosing to field first, India's new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj breathed fire from the outset. None of New Zealand's top five batters managed to touch the double-figure score as they were reduced to 15/5 in 10 overs.

Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, and Mitchell Santner managed to put some bat on the ball and saved the day for the visitors. However, they were eventually bowled out for 108 in 34.3 overs.

Speaking after the crushing loss, Latham reflected that the pitch had a tennis-ball bounce and lamented the lack of partnerships from the top-order batters.

"Batting up-top wasn't our best performance," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "India put the ball in the right areas and it was one of those days where everything we tried didn't work.

"On the other hand, everything India did worked. There was some tennis-ball bounce, some came through, some kept low and there was some movement. We just couldn't build partnerships at the top. Guys lower down tried to fight but it wasn't easy. We didn't adapt well today, considering the surface."

India hardly took trouble to gun down the total set by the tourists, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitching together a 72-run opening stand. Although Mitchell Santner and Henry Shipley dismissed Rohit and Virat Kohli, Gill's unbeaten 40 ushered them home.

Mohammed Shami, who returned with figures of 3/18 from six overs, earned the Player of the Match award.

New Zealand looking to gain momentum ahead of the T20I series

New Zealand cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

The third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday, January 24, might be a dead rubber; however, it will be critical for the tourists ahead of the three-game T20 series.

A win will give them some confidence ahead of the shortest format. Bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis in the T20 games.

New Zealand's T20I squad to face India: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

