“We ain’t catching Virat Kohli” - David Warner reacts to post on active cricketers with most international tons

Australian opener David Warner has candidly admitted that no active cricketer can come anywhere close to Indian captain Virat Kohli’s 70 international hundreds.

On Saturday, Sportskeeda shared a post on their official Instagram account, which featured active cricketers who have scored the most international hundreds.

SK shared the post with the caption:

“Most 100s in international cricket among active players. Virat Kohli miles ahead at the top.”

Reacting to SK’s post, Warner admitted through an Instagram story:

“Fair to say we ain’t catching @virat.kohli.”

As is obvious, Virat Kohli tops the list of most international hundreds among active cricketers with 70 tons. Warner (43) himself is a distant second, followed by Chris Gayle (42), Rohit Sharma (40) and Ross Taylor (40).

The top 10 list of current players with the most international tons is completed by Steve Smith (38), Kane Williamson (37), Joe Root (36), Shikhar Dhawan (24) and Faf du Plessis (23).

Overall, Virat Kohli is third on the list of cricketers with the most international hundreds. The elite club is headed by Sachin Tendulkar (100), followed by Ricky Ponting (71).

Virat Kohli is tied with retired Aussie legend Ponting on the list of captains who have scored most international hundreds. Both Ponting and Virat Kohli have 41 centuries to their name as skipper.

Salman Butt backs Virat Kohli to end century drought soon

While Virat Kohli has amassed 70 hundreds in international cricket, he hasn’t registered three figures in any format of the sport since his ton against Bangladesh during the pink-ball Test in November 2019.

According to former Pakistan captain Salman Butt though Virat Kohli’s elusive hundred is not a cause for any worry.

He opined during an interaction on YouTube:

"He's broken so many barriers already. Who could have thought that a boy in his age will get 70 centuries? Who would have that he would become as fit as he is today, or carry the kind of form that he has? He has a strike rate of 90 in chases, an average of over 50 in all three formats. Who would have thought? These are barriers he's already crossed. Who can stop him from crossing this barrier? In fact, he can do it in the next match or the next series itself."

Virat Kohli will lead India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton as well as the five-match Test series in England.