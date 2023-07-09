"We would also demand the same for our World Cup games" - Pakistan sports minister on India's request for neutral venues in Asia Cup 2023 

Pakistan's sports minister, Ehsaan Mazari, recently stated that since India had advocated for neutral venues for the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan may consider doing the same for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan have the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023. However, a hybrid model was locked in, with matches scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Mazari indicated that the Men in Green could also avoid traveling to their neighboring country for the subsequent ICC event.

The Pakistan minister made these remarks during an interview with The Indian Express, saying:

"My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India."

According to an official release by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will be held from August 31 to September 17. Four matches will take place in Pakistan, while Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine games.

"Security is an excuse" - Ehsaan Mazari on India's unwillingness to tour Pakistan

India have not visited Pakistan for a cricket tournament since the 50-over Asia Cup in 2008. The two counties have also not played a bilateral series against each other since 2012.

Ehsaan Mazari believes that India's arguments for not visiting Pakistan are invalid, claiming that there are no security concerns in the country. He said:

"The New Zealand team was here, before that the England cricket team was in Pakistan. They got presidential security. Earlier, the Indian team was given a hearty welcome by the fans here. Security is an excuse. We also held the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that had so many foreign players."

Mazari further pointed out how there haven't been any issues regarding security when Pakistan have hosted Indian contingents for other sports, saying:

"India brings sports into politics. I don’t understand why the Indian government doesn’t want to send their cricket team here. Some time back, a huge baseball contingent from India was in Islamabad to play. There was also the bridge team that had traveled to Pakistan. There were around 60 plus people, I was the chief guest of the event. They won here and left. Pakistan’s football, hockey and chess teams also travel to India."

Babar Azam and Co. are scheduled to start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6 against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

