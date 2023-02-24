Kamran Akmal believes that while Pakistan should play the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2023, even if it is shifted to the UAE, they should not tour India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Pakistani keeper-batter emphasized that the Men in Green have been world champions in the 50-over and 20-over formats in the past, and have also been the No. 1 ranked side in Tests.

He stated that keeping their self-respect in mind, Pakistan should not travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year, given that India have made it clear that they won't play cricket in Pakistan.

Akmal made these remarks during his appearance on the "Nadir Ali Podcast". He said:

"Pakistan should definitely play the Asia Cup, even if it is played in the UAE. But see, if Indians don't want to come to Pakistan, we should also not play the World Cup match against them. We should not go for the World Cup.

"While the decision lies in the hands of the ICC and the PCB, we also have some respect, and we have also been world champions. The issue isn't between the two boards, it is in the hands of the two governments."

Notably, there is still no clarity over where the Asia Cup 2023 will be held. Recent reports suggest India could play their matches in the UAE, while the remaining fixtures will take place in Pakistan.

"Indian players should not play in the Pakistan Super League" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal further stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made the right call by not allowing Indian players to feature in foreign T20 leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He opined that Indian cricketers don't feel the need to play in other leagues, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) pays them handsomely. Akmal suggested that no other franchise-based league could match the level of the IPL.

The 41-year-old claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should also consider taking a similar step, as it would help manage the workload of Pakistani players.

On this, Akmal said:

"Indian players should not play in the PSL. The Indian board is doing the right thing by not allowing their players to play in overseas T20 leagues. They are aware that the IPL goes on for two months, and then there is a lot of international cricket as well. The players are so strong financially that there is no need for them to go and play in other leagues.

"Our board can also learn from it as it can prolong the careers of players. They have 14 to 15 players who have played over a hundred Test matches, while we have just two or three such players. India value their cricket and their players. The IPL pays players a lot. The BBL is nothing in front of the IPL. No league in the world can match the IPL."

It is worth mentioning that Akmal was a part of the Rajasthan Royals team in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league. However, following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, Pakistani players were barred from playing in the IPL.

