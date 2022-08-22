"We are also as talented as other teams" - Yastika Bhatia on India's triumph over England in CWG semifinal

Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia believes that the highlight of India's Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 women's cricket campaign was their win over England in the semifinals.

A fantastic knock of 61 from Smriti Mandhana helped the Women in Blue put up a competitive total of 164/5 in their 20 overs. England looked comfortable in their chase at the halfway stage. However, the Indian bowlers pulled things back and ended up winning the game in thrilling fashion by four runs.

The win was a fitting reply to all those who doubted Team India's ability to hold their nerves under pressure. Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Yastika Bhatia spoke about the mindset of the team while taking on the hosts and said:

"We had certain plans against certain batters and bowlers and had practiced accordingly. It was all about executing that well on the ground. We are also as talented as other teams and it was all about holding our nerves in crunch situations."

Yastika Bhatia on Harmanpreet Kaur's heroic knock in the final

Although India suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final against Australia, the cricketing fraternity hailed captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The middle-order batter played a valiant 65-run knock off just 43 balls.

Her partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues kept the Women in Blue ahead in the chase. If even one of them stayed at the crease until the end, India may very well have walked away with the gold medal. On this, Yastika Bhatia stated:

"Harry Di [Harmanpreet] has always led from the front and has been an inspiration for us. She has played such knocks even before in the knockouts and so till she and Jemi were there at the crease, we knew we were in with a shout."

Yastika Bhatia on her performance in CWG 2022

Yastika Bhatia learned a lot about her game on a personal level from CWG 2022.

She was named in the playing XI for the group game against Australia and batted at No. 3, but was run-out for just eight. The youngster had to wait until the final for her next opportunity and was called in as a concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia. On this, she said:

"In the first game against Australia, I was aware of the batting order. So I had planned accordingly but unfortunately got run-out. When I went in the final as a concussion substitute, I was excited because I wanted to win the game for my team."

Bhatia couldn't quite take her team over the line in the final and was the last wicket to fall, dismissed for just two runs. Quite a few eyebrows were also raised prior to her wicket when she tried to reverse sweep Jess Jonassen instead of using the slog sweep to try and hit a six.

She explained the reason behind that attempted shot and said:

"The two fielders at the covers were inside the circle and I have practiced the reverse-sweep in the nets. So I went with that since if I would have got that boundary then the pressure would have reduced drastically. I could have tried any other shot but I had self-belief that I could pull it off."

Bhatia continued:

"That shot didn't come off and people would have understandably been frustrated. But I don't regret that as I believe I am focused on my process. If such a situation arises next time, then now I have the experience of being in it and I will hopefully try and win the game for my team."

Yastika Bhatia on that viral meme from CWG 2022

Another unfortunate event for Yastika Bhatia during the tournament was when she tripped over the advertising board while walking out to bat in the final. The moment took place during a pressure situation in the final but it lightened up her teammates, who laughed.

Fans on social media also saw the funny side and it quickly became a viral meme.

The 21-year-old took the reaction rather sportingly and herself had a laugh about it. Bhatia said:

"It was a huge board and I was probably destined to fall. People made a meme our of it and what can I say (laughs)? If they're enjoying, let them enjoy. My teammates were also enjoying that and they will definitely remind me about it for the rest of my life (laughs)."

Yastika Bhatia has been picked in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England but isn't a part of the T20I squad. The youngster isn't disheartened by this decision, however, and is looking at the situation as added motivation to make a strong comeback. She concluded by saying:

"I look at this snub positively as it is something which isn't in my control. If I worry too much about this then it's going to help me in any way. So what I can focus on is doing well in every opportunity that I get and if I don't get the chance then I have to earn it by working harder."

India's white-ball tour of England will kick off with three T20Is starting on September 10. The ODIs will begin on September 18.

Will India's win over England in CWG 2022 give them an edge when the two teams face-off in the white-ball series? Let us know in the comments.

