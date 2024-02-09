“We also want to register our names in history” - Indian captain Uday Saharan ahead of U-19 World Cup 2024 final

Indian captain Uday Saharan has promised that his team will not leave any stone unturned in their endeavor to win the U-19 World Cup 2024 final against Australia. He asserted that the players also want to register their names in history by winning the tournament.

India will feature in their ninth final when they meet Australia in the U-19 World Cup 2024 summit clash on Sunday, February 11. They are the most successful team in the competition, having won the championship five times.

Given the history, there will be high expectations from India when they take on the Aussies on Sunday. But Saharan is looking at it as an opportunity for the Men in Blue to maintain their legacy in the tournament. He told PTI-Bhasha in an interview:

"It is a dream for all of us to win this tournament. Everyone gets only one Under-19 World Cup and we want to repeat the history. We also want to register our names in history. We are focused on giving our best.

"I would like to tell the countrymen to continue supporting us like this. We promise to give everything to bring the Cup back," the skipper added.

India have been fantastic at the U-19 World Cup 2024 so far, winning all their matches. Barring the semi-final against South Africa, which they won by two wickets, they have been dominant in all other games. Asked about the secret behind the team’s success, Saharan said:

"The secret to our team's good performance is team bonding. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very friendly. Everyone trusts each other and is ready to help each other. That is why the performance graph has been consistently good.

"We are not focusing on rival team, we are concentrating on our own game. We have made a match-by-match strategy and are taking every match seriously,” he added.

India booked their place in the U-19 World Cup 2024 final by chasing down 245 against South Africa in the first semi-final. Sachin Dhas top-scored with 96 off 95, while skipper Saharan contributed 81 off 124 as India got home in 48.5 overs.

Uday Saharan is the leading run-getter in the U-19 World Cup 2024 heading into the final

Saharan has led from the front for India in the U-19 World Cup 2024. Heading into the final, he is the leading run-getter in the competition, having smashed 389 runs in six innings at an average of 64.83.

The right-handed batter scored 64 against Bangladesh, 75 against Ireland and 100 against Nepal before his 81 against South Africa in the semi-final.

