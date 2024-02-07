Top 5 knocks by an Indian captain at the U19 World Cup ft. Uday Saharan

The first-ever edition of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup was played in 1988, and since then, the tournament has produced some of the finest players who have made a name for themselves in the international circuit.

In the ongoing 15th edition of the tournament, defending champions India made their way to the final and will lock horns against the winner of the second semi-final, which will be played between Australia and Pakistan.

India are the most successful team in the tournament's history, with five titles, and will be vying to lift the coveted cup for the sixth time. In the ongoing 15th edition, Indian skipper Uday Saharan has been highly impressive with the bat, having scored three half-centuries and one century so far.

Many players have put forth noteworthy and memorable performances across all editions, but a few knocks, especially by the captains, have outclassed others. While some made it big and continued the form with the senior national team, a few struggled to find success in that journey.

On that note, let us have a look at the top five knocks by Indian captains in the U19 World Cup.

#5 Prithvi Shaw- 94(100) vs Australia, U19 World Cup 2018

Prithvi Shaw in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018

Leading the Indian team in the 2018 edition of the U19 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw notched up his highest score of the tournament in the team’s campaign opener against Australia.

Winning the toss, Shaw opted to bat first and opened the innings alongside Manjot Kalra. The two got into business right from the word go and put up a 180-run stand before the skipper was dismissed.

Prithvi Shaw’s innings was studded with eight fours and a couple of maximums as the then 18-year-old notched up 94 runs in 100 deliveries. India’s top-order batters performed brilliantly as the Men in Blue put up 328/7 in their 50-over quota.

Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti scalped three wickets apiece and helped their team defend the total as Australia were bowled out for 228 runs in 42.5 overs. The two sides met again in the summit clash of the tournament, where India beat Australia by eight wickets, clinching their fourth title.

#4 Virat Kohli- 100(74) vs West Indies, U19 World Cup 2008

Virat Kohli in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2008

Captaining the side in the 2008 edition of the tournament, Virat Kohli led India to their second U19 world title. The U19 World Cup of 2008 played a crucial role in Kohli’s emergence in international cricket as he went on to lead India’s senior team.

In India’s group fixture against the West Indies, Kohli notched up his highest score of the tournament and was also the top-scorer in the game. Batting first, India put up a total of 265/5 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries by Taruwar Kohli and Tanmay Srivastava followed by Virat’s ton.

Virat Kohli walked out to bat in the 27th over, when India lost their second wicket and were struggling at 105/2. His magnificent 74-ball 100, which included 10 fours and four sixes, helped India put up a defendable total.

Combined efforts from the bowlers in the second innings helped India win the game by 50 runs. They made it to the final by defeating New Zealand in the semifinal clash, and Kohli eventually lifted the silverware as the Men in Blue beat South Africa by 12 runs (DRS) in the final.

Kohli finished as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament, and India’s leading run-getter, with 235 runs.

#3 Unmukt Chand- 111*(130) vs Australia, U19 World Cup 2012

Unmukt Chand in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2012 Final - Australia v India

Four years after Kohli’s title-winning run as a captain at the U19 World Cup, Unmukt Chand, another player from Delhi, led India to their third title in the tournament.

Chand is one of the few players who performed brilliantly in the U19 World Cup but could not make it on the big stage. But his exploits from the 2012 edition of the tournament will never be forgotten.

Unmukt Chand played a captain’s knock in the title clash against Australia as India chased down the 226-run target in the 48th over, with six wickets to spare. India received an early blow in the second over of the chase when Mark Steketee dismissed Indian opener Prashant Chopra for a seven-ball duck.

It was then the skipper’s knock of an unbeaten 111 off 130 deliveries that helped India stay on the track. Chand received great support from wicketkeeper-batter Smit Patel (62* off 84) as the duo put up an unbeaten 130-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take India to the finish line and lift the coveted cup.

#2 Yash Dhull- 110(110) vs Australia, U19 World Cup 2022

One of Team India’s finest campaigns in the history of the U19 World Cup came in the 14th edition under Yash Dhull’s captaincy in 2022. The Men in Blue remained undefeated throughout the tournament and went on to lift the cup by defeating England in the final.

Dhull made the most of the opportunities that he received throughout the tournament and finished as the third-highest run-getter for India, with 229 runs to his name from four matches. He played a crucial role in the semi-final contest against Australia and helped his side march into the final.

After opting to bat first, India put up 290 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Dhull top-scored for India, notching up a run-a-ball 110, followed by Shaik Rasheed who fell six runs short of a ton.

Dhull was run out in the 46th over, and some decent contributions from the middle-order batters helped India post a fine target. The Indian bowlers then put forth a memorable performance as Australia were dismissed for just 194 runs in the 42nd over.

Yash Dhull eventually led the team to a victory in the final as India beat England by four wickets to lift the cup for the fifth time.

#1 Uday Saharan- 81(124) vs South Africa, U19 World Cup 2024

One of the rising stars in youth cricket, Uday Saharan grabbed eyeballs in the ongoing 15th edition of the U19 World Cup. Captaining India, the 19-year-old led the team to a victory against hosts South Africa in the semi-final to put the Men in Blue on the verge of clinching their sixth title.

The Indian skipper is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 389 runs and is followed by two other teammates - Musheer Khan (338) and Sachin Dhas (294) - in the list of leading run-scorers.

After scoring 64(94) against Bangladesh, 75(84) against Ireland, and a century against Nepal in the group-stage games, Uday Saharan played one of his finest knocks, under pressure, in the semi-final against hosts South Africa.

Saharan showed his class as he scored 81(124) to help his side finish off the chase successfully and make it to their fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final. Chasing a total of 245 runs, India lost four wickets with just 32 runs on the board when Saharan and Dhas took the onus to take them home.

Though Saharan took time to get going, he held onto one end and played a composed knock. Dhas supported him well as the duo stitched a 171-run partnership for the fifth wicket and took India close to the finish line.

Saharan was the last Indian batter to be dismissed as he was run out in the penultimate ball of the 49th over, but India had leveled the scores by then and needed just one run to win. Raj Limbani scored a boundary off the final delivery of the penultimate over as India grabbed a thrilling two-wicket win to make it to their fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final.

