"We are always ready for a big match" - Babar Azam on Super 4s clash vs India of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed confidence on his team ahead of the Men in Green's crucial Super Fours fixture against arch-rivals India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Babar Azam and company kicked off the Super Fours stage with a thumping seven-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Speaking after the game, the Pakistani skipper stated that the side are ready for the big game against India.

He reckoned that the win over Bangladesh will give them a lot of confidence going into the high-pressure encounter. Here's what Babar Azam said during a post-match interview:

"Too much heat, but full credit to the fast bowlers. First Shaheen and then Haris Rauf. We planned on picking Faheem because we saw the pitches here, there was grass on it and we like that also. Always when we play here, the crowd supports us and I hope all of them enjoyed this match. (On playing India) This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100% in the next match."

The Pakistani pacers were yet again the key architects of their victory as they bundled out Bangladesh for 193. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers, bagging four wickets.

They chased down the target comfortably in 39.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Opener Imam-ul-Haq chalked up 78 runs, while keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 63.

Pakistan's group-stage clash vs India of Asia Cup 2023 was washed out due to rain

India and Pakistan locked horns in the third match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the decision backfired as the Pakistani fast bowlers troubled India's top-order big guns.

With India reeling at 66/4, the Babar Azam-led side attained the pole position. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan steered the ship out of the choppy waters for the batting side with their clutch knocks, scoring 87 and 82, respectively.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi claimed four scalps, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah finished with three wickets each. While the Indian side were able to post a competitive 266-run total, the game was washed out due to rain after the first innings.

The two Asian giants will now square off in the Super Fours of the ODI continental showpiece at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.