"WE ARE ALL SET TO GO...." - Says Harmanpreet Kaur on the eve of her debut in The Hundred

The Hundred is all set to commence tomorrow with the clash between the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals teams. Indian Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be representing the Manchester Originals side in this fascinating tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur recently shared a post on her Instagram handle with pictures of her in the Manchester Original's jersey. She seemed excited about making her debut in the Hundred and added the following caption to the post:

WE ARE ALL SET TO GO …….

Kennington Oval in London will host this historic opening match of the Hundred between Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles. BCCI gave NOC to Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepthi Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues and permitted their participation in the event.

Here are the Squads and match details for game 1:

Manchester Originals squad: Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Mignon du Preez, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Eleanor Threlkeld, Harmanpreet Kaur

Oval Invincibles squad: Georgia Adams, Megan Belt, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Natasha Farrant, Joanne Gardner, Eva Gray, Rachael Haynes, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Dane van Niekerk, Fran Wilson

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Match date: 21-7-2021

Start Time: 11:00 PM(IST) / 06:30 PM(LOCAL)

Kate Cross Shares her concerns over Gender pay inequality in The Hundred

While speaking to Telegraph Sport recently, England Women's team bowler Kate Cross opined that low pay might result in many issues for female cricketers to participate in The Hundred. She later opened up about the hardships faced during this pandemic situation.

“I don’t want girls to drop out of cricket because they can’t afford to play. Until those lower brackets are topped up, you could have some girls dropping out of this [tournament] because, ultimately, it’s not worth their while with work. And the COVID state of affairs just isn’t serving to since you’ve acquired some women who’re having to drag out of work now. There’s no subsidy for them, as they aren’t allowed to exit of the atmosphere and work.”

