We asked Google AI - who are the favorites to win World Cup 2023? It picked five teams

The 2023 ODI World Cup is all set to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. This year’s event will be the 13th edition of the competition. The one-day World Cup will begin with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ten teams are taking part in this edition, which will see 48 matches being played across 10 venues. In the league stage each of the 10 nations will face the other teams once. At the end of the league round, the top four sides will qualify for the knockouts.

The first semi-final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 and the second at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

In the build up to the ICC World Cup 2023, there has been plenty of debate over who are the favorites to lift the trophy this time. We asked Google AI (Bard) for its thoughts and it came up with five choices - India, England, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa.

Elaborating on its choices, Google AI stated:

“India is the top-ranked team in the world in ODI cricket and will be playing at home, which gives them a significant advantage. England are the defending champions and have a very strong batting line-up. Australia are always contenders and have a lot of experience.”

On picking Pakistan and South Africa among the top contenders, it added:

“Pakistan are a dangerous team on their day and have a lot of match-winners. South Africa have been playing some very good cricket in recent years and have a well-balanced team.”

While listing five teams as favorites, Google AI picked New Zealand and Sri Lanka as the teams that could pose a challenge to them in their endeavor to be crowned world champions.

Concluding its thoughts on the trending topic, Bard opined:

“It is worth noting that the Cricket World Cup is a very unpredictable tournament and anything can happen. However, based on current form and rankings, the teams listed above are the most likely to win the title.”

Hosts India will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign by taking on Australia in Chennai on October 8.

How the favorites picked by Google AI have fared in the World Cup

India won the World Cup in 2011 when they were hosts last time. They also won the trophy in 1983 - their maiden win in the tournament. England are defending champions, while Australia are the most successful team in the competition with five titles.

“Cornered tigers” Pakistan famously lifted the trophy in 1992, while South Africa are still searching for their maiden World Cup triumph.