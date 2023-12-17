"We are here to beat Australia, not just to compete"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's annihilating 360-run loss against Australia in Perth Test

Australia beat Pakistan comprehensively by 360 runs in the first Test of a three-match series on Sunday, December 17, at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

The hosts began the fourth day (Sunday) of the Test in a comfortable position with an overnight score of 84/2 and a healthy lead of 216 runs. Usman Khawaja (90) continued his form and anchored the innings for the hosts on Day 4.

Mitchell Marsh (63) hit an aggressive half-century to provide impetus as Australia were looking for a declaration. Pat Cummins called his men back to the pavilion after Khawaja's dismissal, setting a mammoth 450-run target for the Pakistan side.

Pakistan batters then surrendered meekly without putting up a fight in the steep chase. Mitchell Starc (3/31), Josh Hazlewood (3/13), and Nathan Lyon (2/14) put on an impressive show to skittle the visitors out cheaply for 89 in the final innings.

Fans, not Pakistan's obviously, enjoyed the one-sided action that unfolded in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"Great start to the summer" - Australia captain Pat Cummins after clinical win against Pakistan in 1st Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation of the first Test, Australia skipper Pat Cummins reflected on his team's win, saying:

"Great start to the summer. Everything fell in place really, so couldn't be happier. We've played a lot of cricket here, it's an experienced side so the build-up was very chilled and relaxed. Warner and Uzzy's partnership in that first partnership really set it up for us. To get 350 odd (on the first day), we were really ahead of the game from the first day."

On the key performers for Australia in the match, Cummins added:

"Marsh is one of the favorites of the West, he's also one of my favorites. It's great to see him back in Australia and playing a Test after five (six) years. (On Lyon) Just huge isn't it? 500 Test wickets around the world is huge. Couldn't be happier for him. He was out for six months with a calf injury and it's great to see him back."

Shedding light on the plans of the players for Christmas and the second Test, he continued:

"Going to get home for a few days and we'll get together on the 22nd or the 23rd. It's always nice to have the families together for Christmas Day before we get to work."

The second Test between the two teams will commence on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.