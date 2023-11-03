"We become too judgmental at times" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Shreyas Iyer's knock in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Shreyas Iyer for playing a blazing knock in India's 2023 World Cup win against Sri Lanka and highlighted that players like him need to be backed.

Shreyas smashed a 56-ball 82 as the Men in Blue set a 358-run target for the Lankan Lions in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. The hosts then bowled out Kusal Mendis and company for 55 to complete a resounding 302-run win and book their spot in the semifinals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about his thoughts on Shreyas Iyer's knock, to which he responded:

"You need a player like that in the middle, who will take chances. We become too judgmental at times. If one or two innings go bad, we feel that the player should be dropped and someone else should be played because we have so many options."

The former India spinner pointed out that the middle-order batter brings multiple attributes to the table. He elaborated:

"However, first give proper backing to the boy who is playing. I believe this was a great inning and I hope he will continue with the same form. To be honest, he is a brilliant player. He is a fit guy, takes doubles, fields brilliantly. We need to show a little more faith in our players."

Shreyas did not have a great run heading into the Sri Lanka game, with his shortcomings against the short ball coming to the fore. There were questions raised about his place in the side, especially once Hardik Pandya is fit and available, but he silenced his critics with Thursday's knock.

"He came and started dealing in sixes" - Harbhajan Singh on Shreyas Iyer's aggressive approach

Shreyas Iyer struck three fours and six sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Speaking about the knock against Sri Lanka, Harbhajan Singh praised Shreyas Iyer for increasing the scoring rate. He said:

"He enhanced the momentum that was gained. He came and started dealing in sixes and moved the run rate up quickly. When he started hitting over the top, Sri Lanka also got a little worried that even 400 might be scored."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shreyas' big hits were primarily responsible for India's 350-plus total. He observed:

"I would say that he also missed out on a century as it was a fantastic innings. The number of balls he took to score his runs, India touched the 350-run mark because of him only."

Harbhajan concluded by highlighting that Shreyas made the most of the familiar conditions on his home ground. He was particularly appreciative of his game against the spinners, pointing out that the ball was sent straight into the stands whenever it was in his zone.

