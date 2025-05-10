"We don't blame you" - County cricket takes subtle dig at Virat Kohli with bowled compilation video amid retirement rumors [Watch]

The English County Championship has taken a subtle dig at Virat Kohli after rumors of his Test retirement have been all over the internet. According to multiple reports, Kohli has expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket just before the England series.

Notably, India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series beginning June 20 in Leeds. The County Championship posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) to take a subtle dig at Virat Kohli.

It is a compilation video of batters being bowled during the County Championship matches in England. This implies that conditions are not easy to bat on in England and that the bowlers are also in solid form.

The post was also captioned -

"We don't blame you Virat."

Watch the video posted on X below -

While there is no official word from Virat Kohli regarding the matter yet, it remains to be seen whether the rumors are true or not. With Rohit Sharma already having announced his retirement from Test cricket, Kohli walking away could prove to be a significant blow for India just before the start of a crucial away series.

In England, Kohli has played 17 Tests and has scored 1096 runs with two hundreds and five half-centuries.

Virat Kohli's struggle on the recent Australia tour

Virat Kohli has played 66 Tests in his career so far away from home. He has scored 4774 runs with 16 hundreds and 18 half-centuries in those matches. However, over the past few years, Kohli's numbers in Tests have not been as impressive as expected of him.

In India's last Test series, which was the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in Australia, the star batter struggled to score despite having started well. He had scored a century in the very first Test at Perth and it appeared as though it would be a statement series from him.

Unfortunately, he could add just 90 more runs and eventually ended the series with 190 runs from nine innings across five Tests with an average of 23.75. Therefore, it was yet another disappointing display from him in the longest format, raising question marks over his place in the team.

