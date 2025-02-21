"We call him prince but he is no lesser than the king" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's century in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill for scoring a match-winning century in the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh. He noted that although the stylish batter is called the prince, the youngster is as good as the king.

India bowled Bangladesh out for 228 in their Group A opener in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. Gill scored an unbeaten 101 off 129 deliveries in the chase as Rohit Sharma and company achieved the target with six wickets and 21 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Thursday's knock was Gill's best ODI century and praised the youngster for his expertise in the 50-over format.

"Was this Gill's best ODI innings? This was his eighth century but his first in an ICC event, and ICC centuries are different because the pressure is different. I think this is his best ODI hundred, although he has scored a double century as well," he said (1:55).

"We call him prince but he is no lesser than the king. He understands the template of ODI cricket so well. ODI cricket doesn't happen that much. However, if he plays say 250 matches, he will finish as one of the greatest ODI batters ever. This century was definitely the best of his career. Considering the potential he has, especially from the ODI cricket perspective, the sky is the limit," Chopra added.

Shubman Gill has amassed 2688 runs at an average of 62.51 in 51 ODI innings. His 51 innings are the fewest played by an Indian to score eight ODI centuries, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan, who took 57 innings to score as many hundreds.

"He kept his ego aside" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's approach in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Shubman Gill struck nine fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 101-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Shubman Gill for not trying to replicate Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach during their opening partnership in India's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

"This knock was important as wickets were falling from the other end. It seemed like it might be a very easy run chase, but the job had become difficult. He kept his ego aside. Rohit Sharma was hitting fours one after the other but the guy was playing steadily because the big picture says the real hero is the one who wins the game," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator appreciated the Indian vice-captain for remaining unbeaten and taking his team over the line.

"Anyone can be a showstopper but the show belongs to the one who wins in the end. He stood in the middle till the end. He first played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma. He knows extremely well how to drive the game forward. The ones who repeatedly put stars against their name become superstars," Chopra observed.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma (41 off 36) added 69 runs for the opening wicket in just 9.5 overs. Gill and KL Rahul (41* off 47) later stitched together an unbroken 87-run fifth-wicket partnership after India were reduced to 144/4.

