"We can definitely play 3 spinners in the World Cup" - Wasim Jaffer on India's team combination in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels the Men in Blue could try to play three spinners in the 2023 World Cup later this year. The showpiece event will take place in India and that could well make the hosts a bit tempted to play three spinners.

The likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have been excellent in white-ball cricket of late. With Ravindra Jadeja likely to be back in the ODI team as well, the team management could have a tough decision to make among which two spinners will play.

But, in a video on his YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer explained how India can find a way of playing all three of them. He said:

"We can definitely play three spinners in the World Cup if conditions aid the spinners. In Jadeja and Axar we will have batting depth and the third spinner can be either Kuldeep or Washington Sundar. Hardik Pandya is your all-rounder and can play the role of third pacer alongside Bumrah and Siraj. So it's definitely a possibility."

Wasim Jaffer on why India is dominant at home

Wasim Jaffer also spoke about why India has such a dominant record in home conditions. He opined that the combination of quality fast bowlers and world-class spinners ensures that India are never out of the game and more often than not end up dominating their opponents.

On this, Jaffer stated:

"I feel our bowling has been really strong over the years, even with pacers like Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma and now with Bumrah and Shami we have taken wickets. Then ofcourse there's the quality of our spinners. They just don't give any respite to the opposition. This is why i feel we are almost invincibles at home. Our home domination isn't talked about much and I feel no other country will have such a record."

India will be keen not to let Australia have any chance of making a comeback in the series as the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins in Delhi On Friday.

