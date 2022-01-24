"We can go back, have some hard conversations" - KL Rahul after 0-3 whitewash vs SA

Stand-in captain KL Rahul has asserted that there will be some tough conversations within the team after their 0-3 whitewash against South Africa in the ODI series.

After humiliating defeats in the first two matches, India produced a valiant fight in the last game, riding on Deepak Chahar's 34-ball 54. However, it was not enough for the visitors to pick up at least one win as the Proteas cleaned up the tail to win the tie by four runs.

Rahul stated that they had failed to build on the pressure against the opposition over a long period which took the game away from them. Speaking at the end of the game, KL Rahul said:

"Have played well in patches but haven't built pressure over a long period. Can't fault the boys for the passion and effort. In terms of skill and understanding the situation - sometimes we've gone wrong."

The stand-in skipper added:

"But it happens - we've got some new guys in the team. In the one-day series at times we've kept doing the same mistakes. It's early in our journey to the World Cup. We can go back, have some hard conversations."

India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in 2023 have started with a major dent under new head coach Rahul Dravid. They will have a lot of catch-up to do before the next one-day series against West Indies.

"Where we've gone wrong, it's in front of everybody to see" - KL Rahul

India's strategy across the tour has fallen flat against a resilient South African side. The cricketer from Karnataka stated that they have not played well as a unit which is out for everyone to see. KL Rahul added:

"It's quite obvious where we've gone wrong, it's in front of everybody to see, the shot selection, even with the ball, we weren't hitting the right lengths consistently and to be honest we had a decent series. We played well in patches, don't think we held pressure on the opposition throughout and we ended up losing the series."

India's next assignment is against West Indies, where they play three ODIs followed by the same number of T20Is.

