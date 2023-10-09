"We can learn a bit from this game" - Steve Smith hoping Australia can take lessons from defeat to India in remaining matches of 2023 World Cup

Star Australia batter Steve Smith hopes to take learnings from the six-wicket defeat to India in the 2023 World Cup game in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Smith, who top-scored with 46, admitted that a solid partnership in the middle overs could have propelled the visitors to a defendable total on what was a tricky surface. The Men in Yellow only had one solid partnership, as Smith and David Warner added 69 runs following Mitchell Marsh's departure without scoring.

Before the 30th over, Australia lost three wickets in a space of few deliveries, reducing their chances of reaching a competitive total. The five-time champions reached 199, thanks to some lower-order contributions.

Speaking after the six-wicket loss, Smith revealed having discussions about batting according to the nature of the surface. However, he lamented the lack of partnerships in Chennai, elaborating, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think we can learn a bit from this game. We've talked as a group [about] playing according to the surface and maybe a nice partnership at that stage would've been good. If we were able to extend it a little bit longer and had one more partnership we could've posted a total that could've been defendable on that wicket if all things stayed the same, I suppose. And then we might go to the next place [where] it might be flat and we might score 350 and play according to what that surface is. I think that's the most important thing to do playing in these conditions."

The 34-year-old reflected that they were trying to take the innings deeper, knowing the uphill challenge the upcoming batters would face. He explained:

"Yeah, perhaps [my dismissal was the turning point]. I mean you never want to get out. We were trying to take it a little bit deeper, and it was obviously very challenging [on this pitch]. And it was going to be challenging for the guy coming in...We were just trying to take it a little bit deeper and unfortunately felt like I got a pretty good ball from Jadeja. Felt like I was back playing Test cricket. But to lose those wickets in a row probably cost us getting up to around 250."

Australia still stood a chance as they reduced India to 2/3 in only the second over of the match, with Josh Hazlewood striking twice in an over. However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul later played risk-free cricket to put the hosts in pole position.

"It wasn't a wicket where you can just go out and muscle it" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Personally, Steve Smith said he felt comfortable at the crease but is aiming for a big score, adding:

"It wasn't a wicket where you can just go out and muscle it and have a high strike rate I suppose. We had to work our way through that scenario, and it was challenging. Felt like I was moving into the ball nicely and played a few nice drives off the fast bowlers and was working spin around. So, [I] felt good and unfortunately couldn't go on to make a bigger one."

The five-time champions will next face South Africa on Thursday in Lucknow, hoping to turn their campaign around.