“We can’t even play Glenn Phillips” – Danish Kaneria slams Babar Azam and Co.

Danish Kaneria has slammed Babar Azam and Co. after their loss in the second ODI against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, January 11. The former Pakistan cricketer pointed out that the current batting unit struggled against Kiwi spinners. He added that even part-time bowler Glenn Phillips troubled the hosts in his two overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“We are unable to play the spinners - Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell. We can’t even play Glenn Phillips. Our cricket is declining and Shahid Afridi needs to talk to the players. We have to improve our cricket and play with intent.”

While Ish Sodhi took a couple of wickets, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Phillips took one wicket apiece. Pakistan were bundled out for 182, losing the game by 79 runs. Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 79 runs as the other batters flopped.

Earlier, Devon Conway’s 101 and Kane Williamson’s 85 helped New Zealand score 261 in 49.5 overs. Mohammed Nawaz took four wickets, while Naseem Shah bagged three wickets. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir took one wicket apiece.

“It was difficult to take on the spinners” – Babar Azam

Babar Azam credited the New Zealand spinners for dominating Pakistan batters throughout the innings. He added that wickets at regular intervals put the hosts on the back foot.

Speaking on the post-match show, he said:

“The wicket had turn and bounce. It was difficult to take on the spinners. Salman did well to play his shots. The ball was coming on differently compared to the first match but credit to the New Zealand spinners as they bowled well. The pitch generally plays better in the second innings here but today was a one-off.”

He continued:

“We didn't start well with the ball but came back nicely. Also, we lost a couple of wickets early with the bat. Hence, we were behind in the game. The plan between myself and Rizwan was to take the game deep, but losing wickets puts pressure on you.”

Babar Azam and Co. will next be seen in action in the series decider on Friday, January 13.

