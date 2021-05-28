"We can’t just copy the world"- Wasim Akram on managing Shaheen Afridi's workload

Pakistani legend Wasim Akram has rubbished rumours of burnout issues for Shaheen Afridi and insisted they don't need to blindly follow what the Australian and English teams are doing with their rotation policy.

A few eyebrows were raised when Shaheen Afridi played both Tests against Zimbabwe during Pakistan's recent tour. However, Wasim Akram believes the 21-year-old needs to keep bowling as much as possible, especially in his early years.

"The problem with the rest issue, I think he should be asked if he even needs rest. We can’t just copy the world that look Australia is resting its players so we should as well. Our culture is very different. Our mindset is very different, I still feel that if he keeps bowling and playing sensibly, it's not like crazy cricket, he is just playing for Pakistan in all three formats." Akram said in an interview with Cricket Pakistan .

Akram pointed out that by playing more cricket, Shaheen will get more awareness of the game, which will only help him in the long run.

"His bowling is getting stronger, he is gaining awareness and a sound mentality. He doesn’t play county cricket so for him this cricket is very important. Especially during these early years. I don’t think there is anything to this burnout issue. I think he is only going to get better,”

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is one of the most prominent names who has urged Pakistan's team management to rest Shaheen Afridi after he emerged as a mainstay for his side in all three formats.

"Shaheen Afridi will take a lot of wickets for Pakistan"- Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram highlighted that Shaheen Afridi possesses everything to be successful at the top level. The 54-year-old is confident the left-arm seamer will have an outstanding career for Pakistan in the coming years.

"Shaheen Afridi is earning fame through his bowling. He swings the new ball at pace in both directions. He is tall and can generate bounce. He has a better sense of bowling and knows what length to bowl at. He has situational awareness while bowling. I think he is a great talent and going forward he will take a lot of wickets for Pakistan." Akram added.

Pakistan's next assignment is a limited-overs tour of England, where they will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is against the host nation in July. But before that, Shaheen Afridi is expected to be in action during the second phase of the PSL for Lahore Qalandars.

Shaheen Shah Afridi at it again ⚡



The youngster has picked up his second five-wicket haul in three matches!#NationalT20Cuppic.twitter.com/SBGHlmGW9z — ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2020

