"We celebrated like it was a hundred" - Shams Mulani on Ajinkya Rahane's important half-century during Ranji Trophy 2023/24 final

Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani has revealed that the team was thrilled to see skipper Ajinkya Rahane lead by example with a fine half-century on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023/24 final against Vidarbha.

Despite being short of runs for the whole season, Rahane came good on the big stage with a fine half-century and remained unbeaten at Stumps on Day 2 to put his side in a dominant position.

Speaking to reporters after the end of play on Day 2, here's what Shams Mulani said on Mumbai players' reaction to Ajinkya Rahane's crucial knock:

"We celebrated like it was a hundred because we knew how important this small milestone was for him. For the team, for himself, in this situation, it was very important that he stays on the wicket."

Another experienced pro who made a mark was fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni. Playing his final first-class game, the pacer picked up fantastic figures of 3/15 and helped Mumbai bundle out Vidarbha for just 105. Mulani shed light on just how emotional a time it had been for Kulkarni as well as his teammates.

Shams Mulani on Musheer Khan's impact

Musheer Khan has taken to life at top-level first-class cricket like a duck to water as he smashed a sensational double hundred against Baroda for Mumbai during their Ranji Trophy 2023/24 quarterfinals. He also scored a crucial half-century on Day 2 of the final and ensured he consolidated Mumbai's innings alongside Rahane.

On this, Shams Mulani stated:

"Last year, when Musheer made his debut, Sarfaraz told the dressing room that what others do, this guy can do much better than that. He knew what (kind of) character Musheer is -the gritty character that he is. He has shown that, coming into the knockouts from the (U-19) World Cup."

The partnership of 130 runs between Musheer and Rahane was finally broken when the Mumbai captain departed for 73 on Day 3. However, the hosts' lead has crossed the 300-run-mark and with seven wickets in hand, they will want to bat Vidarbha out of the contest.

