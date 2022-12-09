"We had our chances in both games" - Washington Sundar on India's series loss to Bangladesh

Washington Sundar believes that Team India have competed really well in the ODI series against Bangladesh so far despite being 2-0 down. The all-rounder shed light on a few moments where the Men in Blue had the upper hand on the hosts.

However, he also agreed that the visitors were unable to take advantage of situations when they had the opposition under control in both games.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the final ODI of the series against Bangladesh, here's what Washington Sundar had to say about India's performance:

"In the first game, they needed, like, 50 runs to win with one wicket in hand.

"In the second game too, when we had them 70 for 6 and when Shreyas [Iyer] and Axar [Patel] had that partnership along with Rohit [Sharma] Bhai who played such a brilliant knock, we thought we are winning convincingly.

"We had our chances in both games, but it's just about winning those critical moments and keep getting better with the brand of cricket we want to play."

Bangladesh are a quality side at home: Washington Sundar

Sundar feels Bangladesh have always been a force to reckon with in the subcontinent, especially in their own backyard. When asked whether they will have a good World Cup in Indian conditions next year, the all-rounder replied in the affirmative.

Here's what he had to say about it:

"Bangladesh are a high-quality side at home and the records say so too. I think they lost just against England and have done well against every other side that they have played against here. They do well in subcontinent conditions and I am sure they will fancy having a good World Cup."

BCCI @BCCI "Every game is important for us."



Here's what



#TeamIndia "Every game is important for us."Here's what @Sundarwashi5 said ahead of the third & final #BANvIND ODI. 💬 💬 "Every game is important for us."Here's what @Sundarwashi5 said ahead of the third & final #BANvIND ODI. #TeamIndia https://t.co/59HJgfBTxd

On a personal note, Sundar has scored just 30 runs but has picked up five wickets in two matches against Bangladesh in this series.

India's squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes