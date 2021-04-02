“We had no clue” – Team manager Ranjib Biswal on MS Dhoni shaving his head after 2011 World Cup win

On the tenth anniversary of MS Dhoni winning India the 2011 World Cup, players, fans and members of the cricketing fraternity have shared their memories from that iconic night. Team India manager Ranjib Biswal is the latest to do so, disclosing how the sight of a bald MS Dhoni after the night of the final caught everyone off-guard.

MS Dhoni famously shaved off his head after leading India to a thrilling six-wicket win against Sri Lanka. The Indian captain posed with the World Cup trophy in his new avatar, with his picture outside the Gateway of India one of the most iconic ones from India’s historic triumph.

Ranjib Biswal spoke to ANI on Friday and talked about how the sight of MS Dhoni with his head shaved left everyone surprised.

“ We literally had no idea what was awaiting us the morning after the final. We had celebrated till late in the dressing room after the win and then came back to the team hotel and continued celebrating till around 4:30 in the morning. After that, we retired to our rooms. And what do we see when we wake up? Dhoni has shaved off his head after returning to his room. It was indeed a moment that will stay with us forever. We had no clue,” said Biswal.

MS Dhoni had famously cut off his trademark long locks after India won the 2007 T20 World Cup.

It is widely believed MS Dhoni cut his hair after the 2011 World Cup win as per a promise he might have made before the tournament.

“That is MS Dhoni for you” – Ranjeeb Biswal on the captain's surprising call to cut his hair

Ranjib Biswal was asked if MS Dhoni had exited the celebrations to get his hair cut.

Answering in the negative, the Team India manager pointed out how the action perfectly encapsulated MS Dhoni’s enigmatic personality.

“Not at all. He was there with all of us and left only when the celebrations ended. And then he goes to his room and shaves off his head. That is Dhoni for you. He keeps his emotions close to his heart and doesn’t express much,” concluded Biswal.

MS Dhoni will next be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. The Men in Yellow open their IPL 2021 campaign against last year's finalists, Delhi Capitals, on April 10.