"We are confident we will host the Champions Trophy on schedule in Pakistan" - PCB chief

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has stated that they are confident of hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy despite reports of India's reluctance to visit the neighboring country. Naqvi stated that they are not even thinking about shifting the high-profile tournament elsewhere.

With Pakistan in line to host their first ICC tournament in over a decade, reports have circulated that UAE could stage the competition due to the BCCI not being willing to send their team across the border.

The marquee event could also be a hybrid one, similar to that of the 2023 Asia Cup when Sri Lanka were also the co-hosts alongside Paksitan.

At a presser on Monday, March 18, Naqvi opened up on India's participation in the event, saying:

"Yes we spoke for a while and it was cordial but it would be unwise to divulge details of what was discussed. I am not even thinking on those lines we are confident we will host the Champions Trophy on schedule in Pakistan. Even as I speak plans have been drawn up and work will begin soon on these three stadiums to give the fans the best experience of watching the matches at the venues."

The two nations haven't played a bilateral series when Pakistan visited India in 2012-13 to play white-ball cricket. The last time India visited the neighboring country was in the year 2008.

Pakistan to start 2025 Champions Trophy as the defending champions

Sarfaraz Ahmed and company celebrate their win. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Men in Green will start as the defending champions as the Champions Trophy marks its return to the arena. The 2017 edition saw Pakistan capture their first Champions Trophy title by defeating Team India at the Oval.

Fakhar Zaman scored a big hundred, while Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Hafeez also played important hands to set a 339-run target for The Men in Blue. On the bowling front, Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan bowled devastating opening spells, while Hasan Ali came up with one of his own to wreck India's much-vaunted batting order.

Hardik Pandya reignited India's faint hopes before departing following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men eventually won the summit clash by 180 runs to lift the trophy.