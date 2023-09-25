"We are consulting foreign doctors" - Sri Lanka Cricket trying everything to make Wanindu Hasaranga available for 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has issued an update regarding their lead spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which starts on October 5. Sri Lanka's medical panel head Arjun de Silva said they aren't very optimistic about Hasaranga's availability but have to determine whether he needs surgery.

The 26-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during the playoffs of the Lankan Premier League this year, missing the Asia Cup at home as the hosts finished as runners-up, losing to India by 10 wickets in the final.

Despite a very good effort to reach the final, the Asia Cup defending champions missed the bowling all-rounder throughout the campaign.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, De Silva revealed that the team are exploring every possible avenue to ensure Hasaranga's availability for key encounters. He said:

"We are consulting foreign doctors to see whether he needs surgery or not. If he does, he will be out for at least three months. At the moment, the situation is not that great and it’s highly unlikely that he can play the World Cup.

"Since he is a key weapon in our attack, we are looking at other options to see how best we can get his services at least for important games. All that depends on the opinions of the consultant to whom we are trying to show his reports."

The Galle-born cricketer has promising numbers with the bat in ODI cricket, taking 67 scalps at 28.77 alongside three five-wicket hauls. He also strikes at 110.19 with the bat in the format.

Sri Lanka also face injury concerns with Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka are also likely to miss the services of the pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera, who also missed the entire Asia Cup edition due to a pectoral injury, which he aggravated after playing in LPL.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup final after straining his hamstring, is likely to be fit for the World Cup.

Fast bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara have also regained full fitness after sitting out of the Asia Cup. The 1996 champions will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 7 in Delhi.