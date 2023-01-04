"We are convinced it was out" - Anrich Nortje on ruling Marnus Labuschagne not out on day one of Sydney Test against Australia

South African speedster Anrich Nortje insisted that the umpire had made the wrong call by ruling Marnus Labuschagne not out on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Sydney. The right-arm pacer lamented the absence of front-on angles as it would have been more conclusive.

The incident occurred in the 40th over of the innings when Labuschagne edged Marco Jansen's delivery to Simon Harmer at first slip. While the off-spinner took a low catch and seemed confident, the third umpire concluded that the ball touched the ground, going against the on-field umpire's soft signal.

Speaking after the day's play, the 29-year-old fast bowler believes it would have been a massive wicket at that stage. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"All of us thought it was out. Simon was convinced it was straight. Think if you look at the front-on angles, to us it looks like the fingers are underneath it. Unfortunately, we didn't get that one, think it would have been a big one at that stage. We are convinced it was out."

Despite getting a lifeline at 70, Labuschagne couldn't cash on it as Nortje returned to claim his second wicket, sending the number one Test batter back for 79 off 151 deliveries. It was a frustrating day for the fans as only 47 overs were possible, with constant interruptions due to bad light and rain.

"If there's no TV, then I'm walking" - Marnus Labuschagne on the contentious call

Marnus Labuchagne perished for 79. (Credits: Getty)

Speaking on the same incident, Labuschagne opined that technology has a way of scrutinizing every moment and making decisions. He reckoned that Harmer's fingers weren't entirely underneath the ball and said:

"Regardless of whether it's caught or not, with the technology, there's so many ones that people are adamant they have caught - and Simon said 'I've caught that' - and in the old rules of catching it, because you felt like your fingers are under it, absolutely.

"But with the new footage, those are so scrutinized because you see so many angles. Especially that side-on angle, makes it look really bad, then the front-on angle actually looks pretty good. If there's no TV, then I'm walking, that's just how the game works."

He continued:

"But with the amount of slow-motion footage of the ball, you see his fingers push and split open, according to the technicalities some of the ball is touching the grass, regardless of whether his fingers are under it or not."

Despite losing David Warner in the fourth over of the day, Australia finished 147-2, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 54.

