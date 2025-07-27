"We cook and roast everyone" - R Ashwin's stunning statement after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lashed out at people for abusing the Indian cricket team players when they do not do well. His statement came after the fourth day of the ongoing Test between England and India in Manchester.

Ashwin remarked that the coach and players get 'cooked' and roasted' if the team doesn't play well. Debutant Anshul Kamboj was criticised for bowling at low speeds. The former cricketer cited an example of how Chris Woakes also bowled slowly but got away as he had picked wickets earlier.

"When Indian cricket team doesn't play well we will abuse everyone, we 'cook' and 'roast' everyone, including the coach, captain. All this is easy to do. I was reading about Anshul Kamboj's speeds, how can he bowl so slow, it won't work and all that. Today there was a partnership going on between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Chris Woakes was bowling 123-127. But in his first spell he got two wickets so no one said anything. This is cricket. There is a lot of speed here that is getting lost after pitching. So we should talk about what is going on," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'. (7:19)

In the second innings, India lost two early wickets for no runs on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck. Talking about his dismissal, Ashwin opined that Jaiswal was tired after fielding for long. However, he added that as an opener, one has to be ready to go out there at any given time.

"The ball to Jaiswal was a full ball but during the impact point, his bat was too behind the pad. The same ball that he got out to, if he wasn't tired, if he wasn't circumspect, he would have gone forward and hit that ball for a boundary. A typical problem for an opener, when you are opening the batting for your country, you will never know when the declaration will come or when batters will get out, you have to be ready," he reflected. (11:39)

Despite losing early wickets, India fought back with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stitching an unbeaten 174-run stand for the third wicket. The hosts ended the day on 174/2, going into day five with a strong chance to draw the game.

We shouldn't let our payers down, urges Ashwin

Given the fightback on day four, Ashwin believes that India have earned the right to think that they can draw this game on the final day. As the visitors were way behind in the match, he opined that a draw is better than a win from here on.

India's bowling has been a talking point in this game. Along with Anshul, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has not been at his absolute best either. His pace also dropped considerably. However, Ashwin stated that these things are natural to happen and that we must show some patience.

"I don't understand how we can stop standing for our players so soon. Anshul is playing his first game and we are behind him. Then you are saying Bumrah's pace is so slow, this is not accepted. It is natural. We didn't bowl very well I agree but why are we getting ahead of ourselves and going against our players? We can show some patience. Let's say Sam Cook played this Test? Would England talk so much about him and let him down, we shouldn't let our players down. Let's just understand the game," Ashwin reckoned. (16:12)

The visitors are 1-2 down. If they can manage to draw the fourth Test, they will have an opportunity to level the series in the final game. The fifth Test begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval. However, England are still in with a chance to win the fourth game, setting it up for a gripping final day's play.

