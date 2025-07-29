“We’d prefer some free milestones” - Legendary bowler slams India for refusing Ben Stokes’ declaration handshake in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former South African pacer Dele Steyn slammed the Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for extending play to complete their centuries on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. After trying to enforce a result, England skipper Ben Stokes conceded a draw and attempted to shake hands with the Indian pair at the crease.However, both Jadeja and Sundar were nearing centuries, resulting in them rejecting Stokes' request and continuing to bat despite a draw being the only possible outcome. It led to a bitter end to the contest, with words exchanged between the England players and the Indian pair out in the middle.The duo eventually completed their respective centuries a few minutes later before both teams walked off the field, accepting a drawn result.Reacting to the incident late in the game, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi defended the two Indian batters for staying out in the middle to complete their well-deserved milestones.However, Steyn responded to Shami through his X handle in disagreement, saying:&quot;Shamo this onion has many layers to it, and each one will make someone cry. The only issue I see here is the one thing people aren’t realizing, the batters weren’t playing for 100s, they were batting for a DRAW. That was the goal. Draw the game. Once that was accomplished, and a result was out of the question a handshake was offered, that’s the gentlemanly thing to do right? It’s not then the time to realize they safe and now say no we’d prefer some free milestones.&quot;He added:&quot;Although within the rules, just seems a little, well, odd. That said, they did bat well, and maybe with the last hour approaching they should have been more aggressive in reaching those milestones, at least then, we could all agree, no team tried to out do the other in this weird situation.&quot;England resorted to Harry Brook and Joe Root bowling the remaining overs after the incident in an attempt to demean Jadeja and Sundar's centuries.&quot;That final hour isn’t reserved for personal goals&quot; - Dale SteynDale Steyn doubled down on his initial response to Tabraiz Shamsi by saying that the final hour of a Test match is only for determining a result in doubt and not for personal milestones. While it was Jadeja's fifth Test century and the first in this series, Sundar had never reached three figures in international cricket before.The duo added an incredible 203 runs for the fifth wicket to help India draw the contest and stay alive in the series.&quot;Well I don’t think any one individual calls the shots for how long someone can bat, it’s just the rule that teams can shake with a hour left. The game was Eng going for a win, India going for a draw, time says it’s pointless to play on, neither TEAM will win/lose so handshakes and walk off. That final hour isn’t reserved for personal goals. As they say, there’s no I in team,&quot; posted Steyn.The five-match series shifts to the Oval for the final Test, starting on July 31, with England still holding a 2-1 lead.