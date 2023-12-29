“We can't depend on just one bowler” - Rohit Sharma laments lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah in Centurion

Team India captain Rohit Sharma rued the lack of support for lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. Praising Bumrah for his impressive bowling effort, he added that the other bowlers tried hard, but things just did not work out.

India lost the first Test to South Africa in Centurion on Day 3. After the Proteas gained a first-innings lead of 163, the visitors folded up for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings, going down by an innings and 32 runs. South Africa posted 408 in their first as Dean Elgar starred with 185, while Marco Jansen remained unbeaten on 84.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit opined that India gave away too many runs with the ball and stated that they cannot depend on only one bowler for wickets.

"This wasn't a 400-run wicket. The way the wicket was behaving, we conceded a lot of runs. It happens. We can't depend on just one bowler. It's important that the other three bowlers also do well. The way the opposition bowled, there's a lot to learn from that,” Rohit said.

"Bumrah bowled well. All he wanted was a bit of support from the other end, which he didn't get. That happens. All the other three bowlers were trying very hard, bending their backs, but it just didn't work out. It didn't happen the way we would've wanted to. But again, games like these teach what you need to do as a bowling group. Hopefully, they understand what went wrong and try and come back stronger in the next game," the Indian captain added.

Expand Tweet

While Bumrah finished with figures of 4/69, Mohammed Siraj picked up 2/91. The other three bowlers managed only one wicket each.

“It's important to come here with individual plans” - Rohit Sharma on batting collapse

While India conceded over 400 runs with the ball, their second innings performance with the bat was equally poor. Barring Virat Kohli (76 off 82), none of the Indian batters stood up to the Proteas challenge as the visitors crumbed to an innings defeat.

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on the embarrassing batting collapse, Rohit opined that more than the technical aspect, batters need to prepare individually for the big challenge.

"When you come in such conditions, it's important for you to have confidence in yourself even more than the technique. Mentally, if you trust yourself and your game on what you need to do. It's important to have individual plans in such venues and such a country," Rohit said.

"Everyone has a different kind of technique, so you can't tell everyone how to play. It's important to come here with individual plans. If you want to score runs and do well, individual plans are more important than techniques, to study their bowlers, their strengths," the Indian captain concluded.

India and South Africa will now meet in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3 to 7, 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App