"We didn’t get that many opportunities" - Harmanpreet Kaur hopes India play many women's Tests in future

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur recently spoke about the importance of Test cricket in developing players. She recently led her team to an emphatic win by 347 runs against England at the DY Patil Stadium in the one-off Test.

Harmanpreet has been playing for several years now and yet has featured in just four Test matches. She explained how more and more Test cricket will help the women's team get to the next level in terms of skills as well since the demands of the formats are completely different to that of ODIs and T20Is.

Speaking to reporters, here's what Harmanpreet Kaur had to say about India playing Test cricket:

"We didn’t get that many opportunities in the Test format when we were playing cricket, but hopefully the new generation will get many more games, especially if you talk about Tests, because we have quite a busy schedule in T20Is and ODIs, but Test cricket is actually something that gives you a lot of patience and you can improve your skills. If we get more Tests, that will definitely help us as players."

Indian head coach Amol Muzumdar was delighted with debutants

Newly-appointed head coach Amol Muzumdar was impressed with the way the hosts performed against England in the Test match. He was particularly impressed with the three debutants Shubha Satheesh, Renuka Thakur and Jemimah Rodrigues for not showing any nerves.

Shubha and Rodrigues scored fifties while Renuka showed how lethal she could be with the new ball. On this, he stated:

“Good signs for Indian cricket. All of them who made their debut (Jemimah Rodrigues, Shubha Satheesh and Renuka Thakur) batted and bowled well. England is a top side and these youngsters got a taste of what Test cricket is about.”

Harmanpreet and co. will now host Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in another one-off Test from December 21.