“We don’t play fearless cricket” – Wasim Jaffer highlights Team India’s biggest concern ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has highlighted Team India’s biggest concern ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year. The 45-year-old feels that the Men in Blue lacks fearless cricket in ICC events, unlike bilateral cricket.

Jaffer said that the white-ball cricket is evolving with time and Rohit Sharma and Co. need to adapt quickly if they want to end their ICC trophy drought after a decade at home later this year. He added that India can infuse youngsters to promote aggressive cricket.

The veteran also stressed how the selection committee changed one of its players during the 2019 World Cup, which was one of the reasons behind their downfall.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Jaffer said:

“Ambati Rayudu was playing consistently ahead of the 2019 World Cup and then he was replaced with Vijay Shankar. They also tried Kedar Jadhav, so Team India slightly deviated from their template. Even in Asia Cups and T20 World Cups, we don’t play fearless cricket like in the bilaterals. They have to be more fearless, especially in white-ball cricket.”

He added:

“In white ball, I think the cricket is changing these days. Team India must take that fearless approach, whether it’s T20Is or ODIs. Even though we fail in the first few games but [stick to that approach]. We’ve to pick the players accordingly and back them. [For example] Successful teams which won the trophies are playing that brand of cricket. We have to adapt quickly.”

Team India to begin their 2023 World Cup preparations with tour of West Indies

Team India will begin their 2023 ODI World Cup preparations with a tour of the West Indies in July. Besides Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma and Co. will play three ODIs in the Caribbean.

The Men in Blue will look to start afresh after losing the ODI series against Australia 2-1 at home earlier this year.

The BCCI will soon announce the squads for the full-fledged series in WI. All the players including seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play the entire series following one month break after WTC 2023 final.

Interestingly, no teams have lost the World Cup at home in the last three editions of the 50-over tournament. MS Dhoni-led India lifted the trophy after 28 years in 2011 before Michael Clarke's Australia (in 2015), and Eoin Morgan's England (in 2019) won as hosts.

