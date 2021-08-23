"We have done some good learning" - Joe Root on taking on Virat Kohli in 3rd Test

England captain Joe Root said on Monday that his team has taken some "good learning" from the defeat at Lord's last week on how to tackle Virat Kohli and are now "desperate to bounce back" in the 3rd Test.

India and England will lock horns at Headingley starting on Wednesday. In a press conference ahead of the clash, Joe Root was asked whether his team had chats specifically about managing Virat Kohli.

In reply, he admitted that he could have been better as a captain during the last match's volatile points. Root added that there's still a lot to play for in the series and that the hosts are now better prepared.

"I think there are always conversations, you are always trying to find one percenters in ways you can deal with different situations in the game. And I think we have done some good learning on the back of the last game. I think we could have managed certain areas differently, me as a captain, as I mentioned after the game. Different passages in that last innings and the third innings as well where we could have gone about things slightly differently. Look, there's 3 massive games left in this series, there's a lot to play for and we are desperate to bounce back strongly," said Root.

The nail-biting Lord's Test involved a number of tense on-field moments. Arguably the most important one was the record partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the 3rd innings.

This is beautiful from whole Indian team to welcome Shami and Bumrah after a terrific partnership. pic.twitter.com/xJXBooFhOx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2021

Joe Root's team lost the plot in their attempt to be over-aggressive against the tailenders and in turn gave Virat Kohli a situation right in his comfort zone. India grabbed the opportunity to win the the Test by 151 runs.

"Virat Kohli and team will play how they play, important to not get too distracted" - Joe Root

Joe Root further said his team will take precautions to not get "too distracted" and jump out of their skin. He suggested that the hosts will have to be true to themselves and try and be their own best versions to take on the Indians.

"I think the most important thing for us regarding the theater and everything else surrounding the game is we've got to make sure we play the game how we want to play it and we look after it the best we can. And not get too distracted or drawn into anything that's not us. We've got to be genuine to ourselves, genuine to how we are as individuals, and collectively and be as good as we can be. Now Virat and his team will play how they play and I just want us to go about and be the best version of ourselves," Joe Root concluded.

Edited by Sai Krishna