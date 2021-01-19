"We have done it"- Wriddhiman Saha reacts after India's historic Test win

Like many Indian squad members, Wriddhiman Saha shared a post on Twitter to celebrate India's 3-wicket win at the Gabba. The heroics helped the team beat Australia 2-1 in the series, despite an embarrassing loss in the day/night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Wriddhiman Saha did not feature in the Indian playing XI for the final Test. However, the Indian wicket-keeper was ecstatic after the team's historic victory at The Gabba. Saha wrote in Hindi that those who work hard always get the results. He added that people who try, never lose before exclaiming, "Yes....we have done it!!"

Wriddhiman Saha was not a part of the Indian squad that won the Test series in 2018-19. However, he earned a place in the playing XI for the 2020-21 Australian tour's day/night Test ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Unfortunately, Wriddhiman Saha could not impress much with his batting performances at Adelaide. Thus, the team management replaced him with Rishabh Pant in the subsequent games.

Saha still got an opportunity to showcase his wicket-keeping skills later in the series. Pant's injury prompted the Indian cricket team to use Wriddhiman as a substitute keeper during the third Test match.

Can Wriddhiman Saha regain his place in the Test team during the England series?

Many fans feel Wriddhiman Saha is a better wicket-keeper than Rishabh Pant

Although Wriddhiman Saha has done well behind the stumps, the right-handed batsman has not contributed much with the willow. In the Adelaide Test against Australia, Saha returned to the pavilion before touching double digits in both innings.

His previous half-century for the Indian Test team came way back in August 2017 against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has performed exceptionally well in the whites.

The Indian cricket team will play its next Test series versus England at home. It will be interesting to see if Wriddhiman Saha gets another chance to prove himself.