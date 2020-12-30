"We should do a duet next time" – David Warner invites Yuzvendra Chahal for a duet TikTok video

David Warner has invited Yuzvendra Chahal to create a duet TikTok video for their fans across the world. Warner asked Chahal for a duet when the Indian leg-spinner conceded that the Aussie was the Male Tiktoker of the Decade.

Recently, a Warner fan created a customized image that honored the Australian batsman with the Sir G.P. Muthu Award for the ICC Male Tiktoker of the Decade, in the style of the ICC Awards. David Warner shared that picture on Instagram and mentioned in the caption that Chahal could have been another contender for this award.

David Warner and Yuzvendra Chahal's conversation on Instagram

David Warner tagged Yuzvendra Chahal in his Instagram post's caption. The Indian cricket team star responded to Warner and said the Australian batsman was the best among them. David replied to him and wrote:

"Sir, we should do a duet next time and we will share on Instagram for everyone."

David Warner and Yuzvendra Chahal have gained immense popularity on social media

David Warner tried his hand at TikTok videos during the strict lockdown earlier this year, creating some hilarious clips along with his family members. Even Yuzvendra Chahal used the application to make entertaining videos for his fans. Courtesy of their antics on social media, both Chahal and Warner got immensely popular on the video-creating platform.

Recently, Warner has also shared some edited videos using the 'Reface' application. He has replaced Virat Kohli and Hrithik Roshan with himself in some of his latest Instagram posts. The Indian fans have enjoyed David Warner's content on social media.

The Australian opener will return to the field on January 7, 2021, as Cricket Australia has named him in the squad for the third Test against India. It will be interesting to see if Warner can help Australia win the SCG Test.