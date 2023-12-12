"We are expecting him to be fit but we are not expecting him to be able to bowl" - Rob Key on Ben Stokes' role in Tests against India after surgery 

England's managing director of cricket Rob Key has outlined skipper Ben Stokes' role in the upcoming crucial series against India in the subcontinent. The all-rounder recently underwent a major surgery on his knee and is expected to be fully fit by the time the team departs for India.

Stokes was named in the 16-man squad announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in what is bound to be his toughest challenge since assuming the captaincy role. He has already made himself unavailable for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), due to his knee condition.

The all-rounder has largely played as a batter in the recent past due to his dodgy knee. He has only bowled 29 overs in the Ashes series, and did not bowl at all in the latter half of the five-match affair. The general assumption was that the skipper would charge in with the ball after the surgery, but Key has assured that is not the case for now.

"His surgery has been a success, we are expecting him to be fit but we are not expecting him to be able to bowl. We never had him down to be bowling in India. This is part of an ongoing process in terms of getting him back to bowling," Rob Key said after the squad for India Tests was announced

England have named four pacers in the squad for the India Tests, with the likes of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson marking their presence. Keeping the conditions in mind, the No.3-ranked Test side have included four spinners in the squad as well.

"Stokesy is doing good but it would be silly for me not to prepare" - Ollie Pope on potentially taking over as captain in India

Stokes' involvement in India will hinge upon his recovery from the knee surgery in the coming months.

Ollie Pope has retained the title of vice-captain, and may have to step in to lead the side if things do not go as planned.

“I think, naturally, when you are vice-captain, there is always a risk that the captain can go down.” “Of course that is something that I can think about if it needs to happen but the feedback I have had from the physios [regarding Stokes] since the surgery has been really positive. Stokesy is doing good but it would be silly for me not to prepare”, Pope recently told ESPN Cricinfo

England's tour of India comprises of five Tests, and will begin in Hyderabad from Janaury 25, 2024 onwards.

Will the England skipper play the entirety of the Test series in India in 2024? Let us know what you think.