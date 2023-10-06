"We have failed as a nation"- Fans react as Pakistan include Hasan Ali in playing XI for 2023 World Cup clash vs Netherlands

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali's inclusion in the playing XI for their 2023 ICC ODI World Cup opener against the Netherlands in Hyderabad evoked mixed reactions from fans. It is their first match on Indian soil after seven long years, as they last played here during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam then revealed that they opted to go with Hasan Ali as the replacement for injured Naseem Shah in the playing XI.

Ali has been out of the ODI side since January this year following poor performances in the home series against New Zealand. Across 60 ODI matches so far, he has picked up 91 wickets at an average of 30.36, including four 5-wicket hauls.

Fans expressed divided reactions to his inclusion in the side on Friday. Few of them felt his experience would help Pakistan's bowling attack, while others opined that he does not deserve a chance to make a comeback.

"We wanted someone who would bowl with the new as well as the old ball" - Inzamam-ul-Haq on Hasan Ali's inclusion

Pakistan cricket team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq recently revealed that Hasan Ali got a nod as Naseem Shah's replacement due to his ability to bowl with both new and old balls. He added that the decision to include Ali in the side was made after considering his current form and experience.

"Hasan Ali has done well in the Lanka Premier League and has been impressive elsewhere too," Inzamam told reporters. "He is an experienced player and while he hasn't been playing international cricket for a while, he has given performances in big events for Pakistan. Once Naseem was ruled out, we wanted someone who would bowl with the new as well as the old ball and that's why we went for Hasan. He brings energy into the squad by his presence and is a team man."

"Hasan Ali had a finger injury and wasn't cleared for the Asia Cup by the doctors. Had he been cleared, he would have been my first choice over Zaman Khan (as Naseem's replacement). In such big events, you need a bit of experience, especially when the tournament is in India where the games could be high-scoring," he added.

Did Pakistan do the right thing by including Hasan Ali? Let us know in the comment section.