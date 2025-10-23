“We first met each other here in 2008” - Deccan Chargers legend catches up with Rohit Sharma during AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [In Picture]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 23, 2025 16:14 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma batting. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cricket legend and former Deccan Chargers keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist caught up with Rohit Sharma before the second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Notably, Gilchrist captained Rohit during the Chargers' IPL title-winning season in 2009.

The two cricketing stars plied their trade for the Hyderabad-based franchise from 2008 to 2010, with Gilchrist captaining them to an unforgettable title victory in South Africa. Both played key roles in the Chargers' path to the IPL trophy, after finishing at the bottom of the table in the previous edition.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old former Aussie cricketer uploaded tla selfie with the Indian opener and recalled their first meeting. He wrote:

"This bloke reminded me today it was standing on this very ground, the beautiful @adelaideoval when we first met each other in 2008. It was just when we’d both been bought by the Deccan Chargers, in the very first @iplt20 auction. From there a friendship was born. An old bull leaving International cricket, partnering with a young bull on the rise to becoming one of Indias greats. @rohitsharma45 it’s been a pleasure to play against and with you, to observe you as a broadcaster and fan, and even better to know you as a mate."
Following his first IPL title win as a player, Rohit went on to establish a rich legacy for himself, captaining the Mumbai Indians to title victory on five occasions. The right-handed batter has now retired from Tests and T20Is and is only active in ODIs for India.

Rohit Sharma top-scores with 73 as Team India put on a competitive total in Adelaide

Rohit Sharma played a composed knock of 73. (Credits: Getty)
Meanwhile, the ex-Indian skipper found a semblance of form during the crucial second ODI in Adelaide as he top-scored for India with 73 after Mitchell Marsh put the visitors into bat. His partnership of 118 with Shreyas Iyer, who made a solid 61, was instrumental in the Men in Blue putting up a competitive score of 264/9 in 50 overs.

At the time of writing, Australia were 166/4, putting themselves in a promising position of chasing down the target and sealing the series.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
