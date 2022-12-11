We shouldn't get carried away: Former India cricketer feels Ishan Kishan should bring consistency to his game

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi feels that although Ishan Kishan played an incredible knock on Saturday, fans shouldn't jump the gun and make a hasty decision with respect to the ODI World Cup at home next year.

Ishan smashed 210 runs off just 131 balls and registered the fastest double century in ODI history. However, this was just a one-off game and Sodhi opined that if the youngster wants to displace the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, he will need to produce big scores consistently.

Speaking to India news after the game, here's what Sodhi had to say about Ishan Kishan:

"Ishan has played an incredible knock and has put himself firmly in the reckoning for the 50-over World Cup. But we also shouldn't get carried away as he will need to be consistent too. If he scores 70-80 runs or even a hundred consistently, he could be a big contender to make it to the World Cup squad."

Important for an experienced player like Virat Kohli to calm Ishan Kishan down: Kohli's childhood coach

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma spoke about how Kohli played a crucial role in keeping young Ishan Kishan calm while he was in his nervous 90s and 190s.

After the game, Ishan spoke about how important it was for him to have someone as experienced as Virat Kohli at the other end to help him not make any rash shot selections while being nervous.

On this, Sharma stated:

"It was good that Ishan Kishan had a senior pro like Virat Kohli at the other end who kept talking to him. As a youngster, you do have a rush of blood sometimes and it's important for the experienced player to calm you down and keep on talking to you. Even Ishan admitted that Kohli was instrumental in calming him down as he got closer to his double hundred."

It will be interesting to see who among Ishan and Shubman Gill is higher in the pecking order with the ODI World Cup in sight.

