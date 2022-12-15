"We are getting some momentum at some stage but somehow we are losing that" - Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath believes the team's ongoing woes in the longest format stem from their inability to build on their momentum and poor decision-making. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side had a forgettable outing on Day 2 of the first Test against India on Thursday, December 15.

Despite making easy work of Shreyas Iyer at the start of the day's play, the Bangladesh bowlers struggled to blow through the Indian tail order. Resilient knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav allowed the visitors to breach the 400-run mark

The hosts were on the back foot with the bat, right from the word go. Bangladesh's makeshift top order was blown away by new ball mastery from Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. The wickets kept on falling with the introduction of the spinners and the side managed to survive till stumps and finished the day at 133-8.

Opining that the players are not applying themselves well despite possessing good technique, Rangana Herath said at the end of Day 2 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram:

"We are getting some momentum at some stage but somehow we are losing that. I don't think it's about technique but more about getting that decision-making right in certain situations."

Herath continued:

"Losing eight wickets is disappointing but you know this is Test cricket... another three days to go. We need to hang in there and we need to fight hard.

"Test cricket is not easy, always testing your skill, testing your temperament, your patience and there always is a situation (difficult) and so in that case you need to fight hard and have to have that gritty attitude."

Bangladesh's last win in the format came during the New Year's Test against New Zealand in 2022. Since that famous victory, the side have gone on to lose six matches while managing to secure a solitary draw.

"I'm sure he will bowl in the second innings" - Rangana Herath on Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh suffered a major injury scare on the eve of the first Test after skipper Shakib Al Hasan was sent to the hospital for scans. However, he was declared fit for the series opener. While Shakib bowled on the first day, coming as soon as the sixth over with the new ball, he did not bowl on Day 2.

The skipper did feature with the bat, scoring three runs off 25 deliveries before falling prey to Kuldeep Yadav courtesy of a thick edge claimed by Virat Kohli at first slip.

Stating that he expects the left-arm all-rounder to bowl in the second innings of the Test, Herath said:

"He (Shakib) is carrying a bit of shoulder pain so hopefully he will bowl in the second innings. He bowled about 10-12 overs and I'm sure he will bowl in the second innings."

Herath concluded:

"Almost three days to go that means 270 overs. We need to fight and work hard. So if we can get partnerships, especially from the tailenders although they may or may not be able to do so, we need to get in there and fight hard."

Bangladesh's maiden priority on Day 3 will be to avoid the follow-on, for which they still need 71 runs. It is a difficult task considering they only have two wickets remaining in hand.

