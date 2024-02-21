England vice-captain, Ollie Pope, has vouched for the team's approach despite their 434-run mauling at the hands of India in the third Test in Rajkot. The visitors head into the fourth Test in Ranchi with a 2-1 deficit and serious questions are being raised surrounding 'Bazball' following consecutive defeats.

England had a firm grip in the early stages of the third Test, particularly at the end of Day 2 after Ben Duckett's brilliant hundred. However, the side lost their plot completely in the latter half of the contest by conceding a huge lead and then bundling for a paltry 122 in the final innings.

Criticism has stemmed from all corners of the cricketing world regarding Bazball after the recent set of performances by England. Ollie Pope asserted that England will adopt the same approach irrespective of the opposition's bowling attack.

Team India have rested Bumrah for the upcoming contest, but the English vice-captain feels that the hosts have enough threat even without their bowling spearhead:

"He is going to be a miss for them but it doesn’t change the way we go about. Mohammed Siraj bowled well in the last game too, picked four wickets. We are not going to change how we play. There would still be reverse swing and there are still other guys," Ollie Pope said during the pre-match press conference in Ranchi

Footage of Ben Stokes bowling has made the rounds on social media in the build-up to the contest, but Ollie Pope mentioned that nothing is cast in stone as of yet.

"There’s definitely a chance but Ben Stokes hasn’t confirmed that he will bowl. Depends on how he pulls up tomorrow," Pope said

The England skipper, who recently underwent knee surgery, had spoken about his chances of returning to bowl over the course of the series, while head coach Brendon McCullum has also hinted that the prospect of Stokes bowling could be a reality soon.

Ollie Pope also spoke about the atmosphere in the dressing room following the humiliating defeat in the third Test.

"It was disappointing how we played on last two days in Rajkot but we have left it there. The vibe in the group is very good. Guys are fresh and ready to go again. We left the ground frustrated. Disappointing in the way we didn't execute our plans. Nothing wrong with the way. In India, it's about fine margins," Pope said

The recent defeat to India was England's second-biggest one in terms of runs, with the largest being against Australia in 1934 (562 runs).

"Not a very belter kind of surface" - Ollie Pope feels India could go with four spinners based on early look at the pitch

Ranchi has hosted two Test matches till date - against Australia and South Africa in 2017 and 2019 respectively. The ongoing series between India and England has been devoid of any rank turners, but things could be different in the penultimate affair, especially with Bumrah being rested.

Ollie Pope feels that India can consider going in with just one seamer since they have Axar Patel waiting on the sidelines.

"Looks like a very interesting pitch. Plenty of platy cracks, one half is good. The other half has flaky cracks, look like. Not a very belter kind of surface. So let’s see what happens when India have a look at it later in the day. Every chance India can play an extra spinner - Axar Patel definitely an option for them. They have watered the pitch so potentially an extra spinner could be seen from India," the vice-captain concluded

The fourth Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 23 onwards.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App