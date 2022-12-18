"We are going to see many changes to this Bangladesh team for the second Test" - Dinesh Karthik

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reckons Bangladesh could make plenty of changes for the second Test against India in Mirpur. Karthik also observed how Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan played some entertaining cricket, as he had nothing to lose.

The hosts needed to bat out the fifth day or score an improbable 241 more runs to win with four wickets in hand. In that backdrop, Shaqib played a blinder of 84 off 108, hitting six fours and as many sixes before getting cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav. The left-hander is doubtful for the second Test, though, given his shoulder and hip injury.

Speaking on Cricbuzz chatter, Karthik said that Shakib reacted well to the situation and wanted to go down swinging and not die wondering. Karthik elaborated:

"As a batsman, you need to react to the situation. In that situation, he had nothing to lose; go all hell for leather, and get as many runs as you can; play some fancy shots, and keep the crowd smiling. He played a few shots, including that 100m six off Siraj."

He added:

"When you ran out of steam at some point, you play a bad shot and get out. That's how the game rolls. It happened, and I guess he knew he was on his way back. It will be interesting to see if he plays the next Test as well, and we are going to see many changes to this Bangladesh team for the second Test because of the injuries."

Shakib had reportedly decided to skip the first Test but played only on the request of BCB president Nazmul Hasan. He bowled 12 overs in the first innings and did not bowl in the second, with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan saying that the player was in pain. The hosts also have injury concerns with Ebadat Hossain, who will likely be replaced by Taskin Ahmed in Mirpur.

"The right-handers need to find a game plan" - Dinesh Karthik on tackling Axar Patel

Karthik feels Bangladesh's left-handed batters have tackled Axar Patel quite well and thinks Axar's high-arm action and the pitch aiding spin makes the left-arm spinner lethal. Citing the 28-year-old's sidespin, Karthik explained:

"I think the left-handers in Bangladesh have played Axar really well. The right-handers need to find a game plan. What makes Axar really good is his speed and bowling much quicker than others. He is tall as well and has a decently high-arm action, but more importantly, on wickets like these, which aid a little bit of spin, he is able to get the ball to go naturally straight and turn."

He added:

"So, a lot of people covering for the straight one don't get lbw. With the advent of DRS, the moment they get hit on the pads, the chances of you being given lbw is much higher. So, they are trying to cover that one because it's a faster one. If it turns a little bit, you get bowled, and that's where Axar's greatest ability comes through because he has that sidespin on the ball where it hits the leather, goes straight, and if it hits the seam sometimes, it will turn a bit. That's why right-handers struggle against him."

The 28-year-old picked up a jaw-dropping 27 scalps in his debut Test series and snared five scalps in Chattogram against Bangladesh.

