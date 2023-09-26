“We have got back-ups ready” - Rohit Sharma’s emphatic statement on Ravichandran Ashwin’s impressive ODI comeback ahead of World Cup 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has praised seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. He asserted that in case an opening arises in the World Cup squad, they have back-ups ready.

Ashwin was recalled to the one-day squad for the first time since January 2022 after left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked up an injury during the Asia Cup. In case, the latter fails to recover in time, Ashwin could replace him in the 15-man World Cup squad.

India will take on Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27, in the third ODI of the three-match series. At a pre-match press conference, Rohit was asked for his views on Ashwin’s ODI comeback. He asserted:

“He’s got the class; he’s got the experience of playing the sport and handling the pressure. It's just that he hasn't played ODIs in the last year or so, but you can't take away the class and the experience that the individual has. In the last couple of games, we saw how well he bowled. He has got a lot of variations up his sleeves and in case, there is a chance, we can look at a lot of things.

"The way things are at this point in time, it does well for us because we have got all the back-ups ready. We have given them enough game time, a lot of time in the middle as well. So, pretty much happy with how things have panned out in the last couple of weeks," Rohit added.

Ashwin claimed 1/47 in 10 overs the first ODI against Australia in Mohali. He was much more effective in Indore, registering figures of 3/41 from seven overs. The canny off-spinner dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and Josh Inglis as India bowled out Australia for 217 after the visitors were set a DLS target of 317 in 33 overs.

“There is one more game left” - Rohit Sharma on chances of changes in World Cup squad

Asked if the Indian think tank has any thoughts of changes in the World Cup squad, Rohit offered a dead bat and replied that there is still one more match to play. At the same time, he hoped that the team doesn’t suffer any more injury scare.

“There is one more game left. We have time till 28th, so we will see. I hope no one gets injured. I will keep my fingers crossed. Hopefully, all boys remain in good form and in good health,” Rohit concluded.

As per tournament rules, all teams need to finalize their World Cup squads prior to September 28. Any changes after that will require approval from the ICC.