“We have got class in our bowling” – Rohit Sharma hails bowling unit after India’s 434-run win over England in 3rd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma has credited the bowling unit for India’s 434-run win over England in the third Test on Sunday, February 18. The 36-year-old pointed out how the bowlers delivered over the last two days to wrap up England’s innings twice in two days despite an onslaught from Ben Duckett (153 off 151) on Day 2.

For the unversed, the Ben Stokes-led side were bundled out for 319 in the first innings after a batting collapse saw them lose their last eight wickets for just 95 runs.

The fightback came even as legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was unavailable on Day 3. The visitors then surrendered at 122 in their second innings within two sessions while chasing a mammoth 557-run target on Day 4.

Rohit Sharma said in his post-match comments:

“[on his message after day 2] When you are playing Test cricket, it is not played over 2-3 days. We do understand the importance of playing over 5 days. They played well and put us under pressure.

"We have got class in our bowling, the message was to stay calm and I'm really proud of how we came back the next day. When those things happen, it's a delight.”

Rohit Sharma further lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round display in the first innings and Sarfaraz Khan’s excellent debut as India piled on 445 in their first innings. Jadeja scored 112 off 225 balls, while debutant Sarfaraz smashed 62 off 66 deliveries.

“[on Jadeja at 5] For this game, we thought he has got so much experience and has got a lot of runs as well, we wanted that left-right combo, Sarfaraz with the quality he has got, we wanted him to have time. We saw what he can do with the bat.”

Rohit also stressed the importance of winning the toss, as the teams with the right calls have ended up winning the first three games. He said:

“Lots of turning points. It was a good toss to win. We know how important in India it is to win the toss, the way we came back and bowled after that onslaught. The bowlers showed a lot of character, not to forget we did not have our most experienced bowler as well.

"With the bat, we knew the job was half-done, those two youngsters got us the lead we wanted and obviously Jadeja with the ball in the 2nd innings was superb.”

“I want him to continue doing well” – Rohit Sharma lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma further lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his second double-century in the ongoing five-match Test series. He credited the youngster for converting his 100s into double tons and wants him to continue his good form in the series.

“He has started his career on a high, I want him to continue doing well. Yeah, looks a good player.”

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 214 off 236 balls, including 12 sixes and 14 boundaries, as India declared at 430/4 to set up a mammoth 434-run win over England.

India are currently leading the series 2-1 against England. The two teams will next face in the third Test at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, starting February 23.

